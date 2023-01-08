Loved Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Backless Shirt She Wore At Airport? Its Price Is Enough To Buy New Smartphone

When
it
comes
to
making
a
strong
style
statement
with
her
looks,
no
one
can
beat
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu.
The
Tollywood
diva
can
slay
any
outfit,
be
it
western
or
Indian,
with
grace
and
panache.
The
Oo
Antava
hitmaker
made
waves
as
she
walked
at
the
Mumbai
airport,
wearing
a
backless
shirt.
Fashion
police
and
netizens
couldn't
help
but
gush
over
her
OOTD.
SAMANTHA
RUTH
PRABHU
UPCOMING
FILMS
On
the
professional
front,
the
Jaanu
actress
was
last
seen
in
Yashoda,
which
received
a
good
response
from
the
audience.
The
talented
actress
will
now
entertain
the
audience
with
Shaakuntalam,
which
will
arrive
in
the
cinema
halls
on
February
17,
2023.
She
is
essaying
the
titular
role
of
Shakuntala
in
the
mythological
drama
film.
Will
buy
Samantha's
backless
shirt
that
she
wore
at
the
airport?
We
look
forward
to
reading
your
thoughts.
