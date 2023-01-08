Loved Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Backless Shirt She Wore At Airport? Its Price Is Enough To Buy New Smartphone

When it comes to making a strong style statement with her looks, no one can beat Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Tollywood diva can slay any outfit, be it western or Indian, with grace and panache. The Oo Antava hitmaker made waves as she walked at the Mumbai airport, wearing a backless shirt. Fashion police and netizens couldn't help but gush over her OOTD.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU UPCOMING FILMS

On the professional front, the Jaanu actress was last seen in Yashoda, which received a good response from the audience. The talented actress will now entertain the audience with Shaakuntalam, which will arrive in the cinema halls on February 17, 2023. She is essaying the titular role of Shakuntala in the mythological drama film.

Will buy Samantha's backless shirt that she wore at the airport? We look forward to reading your thoughts. Drop a tweet @Filmibeat.

