Mouni Roy's Red Lehenga Is A Bridesmaid's Choice Of Showstopper

Mouni
Roy
is
known
for
sharing
fashion
updates
and
inspiring
her
fans
with
her
stylish
outfits.
She
has
a
great
sense
of
fashion,
and
with
each
post
on
social
media,
she
sets
new
fashion
goals.
On
Monday,
the
Brahmastra
actress
brightened
everyone's
day
with
some
beautiful
photos
of
herself
looking
stunning
in
traditional
attire.
Mouni
turned
muse
for
fashion
designer
Ridhi
Mehra
and
chose
a
beautiful
lehenga
from
the
designer's
collection
for
her
latest
photo
shoot.
She
looked
stunning
in
a
red
silk
blouse
with
long
sleeves
that
came
with
a
plunging
neckline.
The
blouse
was
embellished
with
intricate
golden
zari
details
and
resham
thread
embroidery.
Mouni
paired
the
blouse
with
a
beautiful
long
red
silk
skirt
featuring
golden
embroidery
and
finished
the
look
with
a
red
organza
dupatta
trimmed
with
golden
zari
accents.
She
completed
her
look
with
a
striking
golden
maang
tikka
and
styled
her
hair
in
straight
locks
left
open.
With
the
help
of
makeup
artist
Mukesh
Patil,
Mouni's
look
was
elevated
with
a
touch
of
red
eyeshadow,
black
eyeliner,
black
kohl,
thick
mascara,
well-defined
eyebrows,
contoured
cheeks,
and
a
subtle
nude
lipstick
shade.
Speaking
on
the
work
front,
Mouni
Roy
was
last
seen
in
Brahmastra
Part
1
as
the
antagonist
Junoon.
Up
next,
she
has
the
horror
flick
The
Virgin
Tree,
alongside
Palak
Tiwari
and
Sanjay
Dutt.
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 19:32 [IST]