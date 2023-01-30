Mouni Roy's Red Lehenga Is A Bridesmaid's Choice Of Showstopper

Mouni Roy turned muse for fashion designer Ridhi Mehra and chose a beautiful lehenga from the designer's collection for her latest photo shoot.

Mouni Roy is known for sharing fashion updates and inspiring her fans with her stylish outfits. She has a great sense of fashion, and with each post on social media, she sets new fashion goals. On Monday, the Brahmastra actress brightened everyone's day with some beautiful photos of herself looking stunning in traditional attire.

Mouni turned muse for fashion designer Ridhi Mehra and chose a beautiful lehenga from the designer's collection for her latest photo shoot. She looked stunning in a red silk blouse with long sleeves that came with a plunging neckline. The blouse was embellished with intricate golden zari details and resham thread embroidery.

Mouni paired the blouse with a beautiful long red silk skirt featuring golden embroidery and finished the look with a red organza dupatta trimmed with golden zari accents. She completed her look with a striking golden maang tikka and styled her hair in straight locks left open.

With the help of makeup artist Mukesh Patil, Mouni's look was elevated with a touch of red eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, thick mascara, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a subtle nude lipstick shade.

Speaking on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra Part 1 as the antagonist Junoon. Up next, she has the horror flick The Virgin Tree, alongside Palak Tiwari and Sanjay Dutt.