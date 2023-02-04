PICS: Ajay Devgn & Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan Sizzles in A Shimmery Gold-Toned Off-Shoulder Outfit

Bollywood
actor
Ajay
Devgan
and
Kajol's
darling
daughter
Nysa
Devgan
often
hit
the
headlines
courtesy
of
her
ultra-glamourous
looks
and
sense
of
fashion.
The
19-year-old
diva
who
is
yet
to
make
an
official
entry
into
the
showbiz
world
is
already
quite
famous
on
social
media.
Her
transformation
has
left
everyone
mesmerized,
her
bold
looks
are
unmissable.
Nysa,
who
is
often
spotted
out
and
about
in
the
city
with
her
friend
Orhan
Awatramani,
was
once
again
spotted
with
him
during
an
event.
And
needless
to
say,
the
girl
slayed!
Donning
a
shimmery
gold-toned,
off-shoulder
dress,
she
tied
her
hair
in
a
ponytail
and
opted
for
a
nude
make-up
look.
Glossy
lips
and
winked
eyeliner
completed
the
look
as
she
posed
for
pictures
with
her
friends.
Check
Out
The
Pictures:
Well,
the
star
kid
surely
looked
gorgeous
here.
Nysa
did
her
schooling
at
Mumbai's
Dhirubhai
Ambani
International
school
and
later
went
to
study
at
the
United
College
of
Southeast
Asia
in
Singapore.
She
is
currently
pursuing
international
Hospitality
at
Switzerland's
Gilon
Institute
of
Higher
Education.
Now,
as
we
await
Nysa's
grand
entry
into
Bollywood,
let's
take
a
glance
at
some
other
popular
star
kids
who
will
make
their
debut
soon.
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
daughter
Suhana
Khan
who
is
also
quite
popular
on
social
media
is
all
set
to
debut
as
an
actor
in
Zoya
Akhtar's
upcoming
Netflix
film
'Archies'.
Suhana
has
been
a
theatre
student
and
has
also
starred
in
a
short
film.
The
film
will
also
feature
Jahnvi
Kapoor's
sisters
Khushi
Kapoor
and
Amitabh
Bachchan's
grandson
Agastya
Nanda.
Shanaya
Kapoor,
daughter
of
Maheep
Kapoor
and
Sanjay
Kapoor,
will
also
make
her
Bollywood
debut
with
Karan
Johar's
Bedhadak.
The
eldest
son
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Gauri
Khan,
Aryan
Khan,
will
also
make
his
directorial
debut
soon.
He
took
to
Instagram
to
announce
that
he
had
completed
writing
his
first
project
which
he
will
also
be
directing.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 21:05 [IST]