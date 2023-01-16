Shah Rukh Khan Slays The Airport Look In White Tee & Blue Jeans As He Wraps Up Dubai Promotions Of Pathaan

As the release date of Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Pathaan, approaches on January 25, excitement is building among fans. The star-studded cast has been generating a lot of buzz online. Recently, Shah Rukh travelled to Dubai to promote the film and even participated in an event where the trailer premiered on the Burj Khalifa. Upon returning to Mumbai, the actor impressed us with his stylish airport look.

The superstar opted for a timeless combination of a white t-shirt and blue jeans. This classic look is a reminder that some styles never go out of fashion. On Monday, Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai after a trip to Dubai, where he attended the opening ceremony of the International League T20. The paparazzi were there to capture his airport look, and he was dressed in a classic, timeless style.

SRK wore a white round-neck t-shirt and blue distressed jeans from the brand Amiri. To complete his look, he added statement-making accessories such as a watch, sunglasses, and a backpack. To give the look a more casual feel, Shah Rukh tucked the top inside the low-waisted baggy denim pants. He wore a black jacket with wide collars, full-length sleeves, an open zip closure, and a fitted silhouette.

He also added a number of stylish accessories, including a black beaded necklace, multiple stacked bracelets, a blue strap watch, black tinted sunglasses, and white and yellow lace-up sneakers. These accessories helped to elevate the outfit and give it a unique and personal touch. The actor went for a messy hairstyle and rugged beard.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan also features notable actors Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in its cast. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback to the big screen after a four-year hiatus.

