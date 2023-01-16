Shah Rukh Khan Slays The Airport Look In White Tee & Blue Jeans As He Wraps Up Dubai Promotions Of Pathaan

As
the
release
date
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
latest
film,
Pathaan,
approaches
on
January
25,
excitement
is
building
among
fans.
The
star-studded
cast
has
been
generating
a
lot
of
buzz
online.
Recently,
Shah
Rukh
travelled
to
Dubai
to
promote
the
film
and
even
participated
in
an
event
where
the
trailer
premiered
on
the
Burj
Khalifa.
Upon
returning
to
Mumbai,
the
actor
impressed
us
with
his
stylish
airport
look.
The
superstar
opted
for
a
timeless
combination
of
a
white
t-shirt
and
blue
jeans.
This
classic
look
is
a
reminder
that
some
styles
never
go
out
of
fashion.
On
Monday,
Shah
Rukh
returned
to
Mumbai
after
a
trip
to
Dubai,
where
he
attended
the
opening
ceremony
of
the
International
League
T20.
The
paparazzi
were
there
to
capture
his
airport
look,
and
he
was
dressed
in
a
classic,
timeless
style.
SRK
wore
a
white
round-neck
t-shirt
and
blue
distressed
jeans
from
the
brand
Amiri.
To
complete
his
look,
he
added
statement-making
accessories
such
as
a
watch,
sunglasses,
and
a
backpack.
To
give
the
look
a
more
casual
feel,
Shah
Rukh
tucked
the
top
inside
the
low-waisted
baggy
denim
pants.
He
wore
a
black
jacket
with
wide
collars,
full-length
sleeves,
an
open
zip
closure,
and
a
fitted
silhouette.
He
also
added
a
number
of
stylish
accessories,
including
a
black
beaded
necklace,
multiple
stacked
bracelets,
a
blue
strap
watch,
black
tinted
sunglasses,
and
white
and
yellow
lace-up
sneakers.
These
accessories
helped
to
elevate
the
outfit
and
give
it
a
unique
and
personal
touch.
The
actor
went
for
a
messy
hairstyle
and
rugged
beard.
Besides
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
John
Abraham,
Pathaan
also
features
notable
actors
Dimple
Kapadia
and
Ashutosh
Rana
in
its
cast.
Helmed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
Pathaan
marks
Shah
Rukh's
comeback
to
the
big
screen
after
a
four-year
hiatus.
VIRAL:
Pathaan
Craze
Reaches
Indonesia,
Country
Dance
Group
Recreates
'Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan'
Scene
By
Scene
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 20:23 [IST]