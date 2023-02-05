Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: 5 Times Kiara Advani Nailed The Desi Look in Stunning Lehengas

When
it
comes
to
weddings,
nothing
can
beat
the
lehengas,
as
they
make
for
the
best
ethnic
ensembles.
And
women
look
their
best
in
lehengas,
exposing
their
elegant
side.
Meanwhile,
bride-to-be
Kiara
Advani,
who
will
soon
tie
the
knot
with
actor
Sidharth
Malhotra,
has
several
times
turned
heads
with
her
beautiful
lehengas.
Though
the
couple
has
remained
tight-lipped
about
their
relationship,
rumours
are
circulating
that
Kiara
and
Sid's
wedding
festivities
have
already
begun
in
Jaisalmer,
Rajasthan.
As
fans
await
to
see
Kiara
Advani
in
her
bridal
look,
let's
take
a
look
at
times
when
the
actress
simply
nailed
the
lehenga
look.
KIARA
ADVANI
IN
BERRY
SHADE
GHARARA
SET
Kiara
Advani
wore
a
stunning
maroon-shaded
gharara
set
from
Arpita
Mehta
while
promoting
her
film
Laxmmi
Bomb.
The
lehenga
has
gota
patti
lace
work
around
the
border,
giving
a
royal
touch
to
the
outfit.
She
left
her
hair
in
waves
and
added
a
multi-layered
choker
set.
While
for
makeup,
Kiara
went
smokey-eyes
and
filled
in
well-defined
eyebrows,
and
nudish
brown
lips.
KIARA
ADVANI
IN
MANISH
MALHOTRA'S
PINK
LEHENGA
Kiara,
who
has
been
a
muse
of
celebrity
designer
Manish
Malhotra,
is
said
to
have
worn
the
designer's
creation
for
her
wedding.
Earlier,
the
actress
had
several
times
opted
for
the
designer's
outfit
for
various
functions
and
promotional
events.
Kiara
looked
ethereal
in
a
blush
pink
lehenga
set
from
Manish
Malhotra's
"Khaab"
collection.
It
had
feathers
and
shimmer
detailing
all
over
it,
and
she
also
wore
jewellery
created
by
the
designer
to
accessorise
her
look.
KIARA
ADVANI
IN
GREEN
EMBROIDERY
LONG
Kiara
looked
stunning
in
Shyamal
and
Bhumika's
mint
green
lehenga
embroidery
and
long
skirt!
The
soft
green
shade
and
puffed
sleeves
of
the
blouse
added
the
perfect
edge
to
the
outfit.
She
went
for
the
sleek
hairdo
and
pearl
choker
set,
which
is
one
of
Kiara's
best
lehenga
looks
so
far.
KIARA
ADVANI
IN
GLITTERY
PEACH-PINK
LEHENGA
Kiara
once
again
made
a
stunning
appearance
in
her
favourite
Manish
Malhotra
ensemble.
She
was
dressed
in
a
glittery
peach-pink
lehenga
that
featured
embroidered
floral
motifs
in
gold.
The
lehenga's
top
came
with
a
drop
shoulder,
and
she
accessorised
her
outfit
with
stone
studded
necklaces
and
earrings.
Messy
hairstyles,
a
choker
necklace,
and
soft
glam
made
Kiara
nothing
short
of
a
princess.
KIARA
ADVANI
IN
HALDI
MIRROR
WORK
LEHENGA
The
yellow-colored
lehenga
Kiara
wore
made
her
look
drop-dead
gorgeous
and
is
a
perfect
pick
for
a
Haldi
ceremony.
As
for
the
features
of
the
lehenga,
it
came
with
a
mirror-embellished
plunging-neck
blouse,
a
matching
skirt,
and
a
net
dupatta
that
was
adorned
with
mirror-embellished
gota
patti
and
tassels
all
over
it.
For
makeup,
Kiara
opted
for
open
hair,
statement
jumkas,
red
bindi
smokey
eyeshadow,
kohl-lined
eyes,
and
nude
lips.
