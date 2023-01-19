Sonam Kapoor In A Pearl White Saree Is A Delightful Sight For The Sore Eyes; See PICS

Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista, known for sharing her stunning style choices. She frequently posts pictures of her outfits, which range from casual wear to winter clothing to traditional attire. Her fashion choices are often noteworthy and worthy of saving for future reference. Recently, the actor posted a series of pictures that showcase her fabulous sense of style, and we are just in awe of her elegance.

Sonam recently turned muse for her favourite designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, for which she opted for a gorgeous saree for the photoshoot. For the shoot, Sonam wore a pearl white saree with intricate silver zari work on the borders and sequin details in strips. The saree was paired with a matching dupatta and had intricate white embroidery with resham threads.

Meanwhile, for jewelry, the actress picked a statement pearl embedded choker and white studs. She also added red bangles and a huge diamond finger ring to add royalty to her look. She left her straight locks open in middle partying and went for pink eyeshadow and black winged eyeliner. Mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pastel pink lipstick made Sonam look nothing short of a royal princess.

Alaya F Wears Hot-Pink Ruffled Midi For Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabaat Promotions; Check Out Its Price

Sharing the photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram account, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Can we redefine pearly whites now? Stunning piece of art by @abujanisandeepkhosla." Check it out here:-

The actress, who welcomed her son with husband Anand Ahuja in August last year, recently said in an interview that she now wants to get back to work. "Honestly, It's been a nice break. I've been doing this since I was so young, but I now want to come back and start getting into things again. I'm dying to get back on set because that's what I've done most of my adult life," the Neerja actress was quoted by PTI. Sonam, on the work front, will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Blind, which will release on OTT.

OMG! Alia Bhatt's Stunning Blue Sharara Set For Ambani's Bash Costs This Much