Sonam Kapoor In A Pearl White Saree Is A Delightful Sight For The Sore Eyes; See PICS

Sonam
Kapoor
is
a
true
fashionista,
known
for
sharing
her
stunning
style
choices.
She
frequently
posts
pictures
of
her
outfits,
which
range
from
casual
wear
to
winter
clothing
to
traditional
attire.
Her
fashion
choices
are
often
noteworthy
and
worthy
of
saving
for
future
reference.
Recently,
the
actor
posted
a
series
of
pictures
that
showcase
her
fabulous
sense
of
style,
and
we
are
just
in
awe
of
her
elegance.
Sonam
recently
turned
muse
for
her
favourite
designer
duo,
Abu
Jani
and
Sandeep
Khosla,
for
which
she
opted
for
a
gorgeous
saree
for
the
photoshoot.
For
the
shoot,
Sonam
wore
a
pearl
white
saree
with
intricate
silver
zari
work
on
the
borders
and
sequin
details
in
strips.
The
saree
was
paired
with
a
matching
dupatta
and
had
intricate
white
embroidery
with
resham
threads.
Meanwhile,
for
jewelry,
the
actress
picked
a
statement
pearl
embedded
choker
and
white
studs.
She
also
added
red
bangles
and
a
huge
diamond
finger
ring
to
add
royalty
to
her
look.
She
left
her
straight
locks
open
in
middle
partying
and
went
for
pink
eyeshadow
and
black
winged
eyeliner.
Mascara-laden
eyelashes,
contoured
cheeks,
and
a
shade
of
pastel
pink
lipstick
made
Sonam
look
nothing
short
of
a
royal
princess.
The
actress,
who
welcomed
her
son
with
husband
Anand
Ahuja
in
August
last
year,
recently
said
in
an
interview
that
she
now
wants
to
get
back
to
work.
"Honestly,
It's
been
a
nice
break.
I've
been
doing
this
since
I
was
so
young,
but
I
now
want
to
come
back
and
start
getting
into
things
again.
I'm
dying
to
get
back
on
set
because
that's
what
I've
done
most
of
my
adult
life,"
the
Neerja
actress
was
quoted
by
PTI.
Sonam,
on
the
work
front,
will
soon
be
seen
in
Sujoy
Ghosh's
Blind,
which
will
release
on
OTT.