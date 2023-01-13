Sunny Leone Gives Girl-Next-Door Vibes In Chic Style Crop Top & Trousers. See Pics

Sunny
Leone
is
widely
recognised
for
her
impeccable
fashion
sense
and
has
a
reputation
for
being
a
true
fashionista.
She
frequently
updates
her
followers
on
her
fashion
choices
by
sharing
snippets
from
her
daily
fashion
diary
on
her
Instagram
profile.
She
can
be
seen
experimenting
with
a
wide
range
of
styles,
from
casual
wear
to
elegant
formal
attire
and
even
traditional
clothing.
This
versatility
in
her
fashion
choices
makes
her
fans
admire
her
style
and
inspires
them
to
take
notes
on
how
to
elevate
their
own
fashion
game.
Recently,
the
actor
Sunny
Leone
shared
a
series
of
photographs
on
her
social
media
showcasing
her
impeccable
sense
of
style
as
she
posed
in
a
stylish
casual
ensemble.
Known
for
her
love
for
summer
clothing,
Sunny
embraced
the
season
in
the
best
way
possible
by
flaunting
a
summer-perfect
look.
The
actor
was
styled
by
fashion
designer
Deepa
Verma
and
chose
a
vibrant
pink
crop
top
from
the
designer's
collection
for
the
shoot.
The
top
was
designed
with
a
halter
neckline
and
sleeveless
patterns
and
featured
a
beautiful
floral
print
in
shades
of
yellow,
green,
blue,
and
black.
The
top
perfectly
accentuated
her
curves
and
showed
off
her
midriff.
To
complete
the
look,
Sunny
paired
her
top
with
a
pair
of
moss-green
cargo
trousers
featuring
wide
legs
and
pockets
at
the
sides.
The
trousers
added
a
relaxed
and
effortless
vibe
to
the
overall
ensemble.
Bhumi
Pednekar
Sizzle's
The
Internet
With
Her
Fashion
Game
In
Mexico
Vacation
Pictures
To
finish
off
the
look,
she
picked
a
pair
of
bright
orange
and
black
shoes,
which
perfectly
complemented
the
overall
aesthetic
of
the
outfit.
With
this
casual
look,
Sunny
once
again
proved
her
prowess
as
a
fashion
icon.
The
actor
was
styled
by
Hitendra
Kapopara
for
the
photoshoot.
She
wore
her
hair
in
straight
locks
with
a
side
part.
Check
out
Sunny
Leone's
post
below-
Sunny
kept
her
makeup
minimal
and
fresh
and
added
a
touch
of
contouring
to
her
cheeks
to
accentuate
her
features
and
a
shade
of
nude
lipstick
to
complete
the
look.
Sunny's
ability
to
pull
off
a
variety
of
looks
with
ease,
be
it
a
chic
and
sophisticated
look
or
a
casual
summer
look,
is
a
testament
to
her
versatility
as
a
fashion
icon.
Alaya
F
Wears
Hot-Pink
Ruffled
Midi
For
Almost
Pyaar
With
DJ
Mohabaat
Promotions;
Check
Out
Its
Price
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 19:06 [IST]