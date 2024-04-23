10 Times Yesteryear Diva Zeenat Aman Set Major Fashion Goals With Her Timeless Grace And Age-defying Style

Zeenat Aman Sets Major Fashion Goals: Zeenat Aman's Instagram debut is one of the most talked about news in the entertainment industry. The yesteryear diva maintained her ageless charm and grace to showcase her time defying style that can be followed across generations. Not only her mesmerizing fashion sense, but also her words and contemporary thoughts that are inspiring millions including millennials and Gen Z.

Zeenat doesn't miss a chance to give her followers doses of wise words along with anecdotes of her life. Furthermore, the precise fashion goals that she delivers with her chic wardrobe is what grabs eyeballs most of the time. However, often millennials and gen Z fail to take fashion inspiration from the yesteryear diva who is pioneer at setting ageless fashion goals. From minimalistic loungewear to shiny fitted bodice gowns, she has proven that she is here to slay! So, this time, as I'm amalgamating a few stunning Age-defying looks of the stunner that you can actually take inspiration from without looking anywhere else.

10 Times Zeenat Aman Set Strong Fashion Goals

1. Polka Dot Saree For A Classy Event

2. Sharara Kurta Set To Attend Bestie's Wedding

3. Black Embroidered Jacket For Semi-formal Events



4. Black On Black #OOTD For Travel Diary

5. Minimalistic Vertical Stripes As Loungewear

6. Monochrome Layers For Office Parties

7. Quirky Pantsuit For Date Nights

8. Colorful Layer For A Brunch Date With Your Girlies

9. Minimalistic Co-ord To Run Errands



10. Fitted Shiny Black Dress For The 'Special Night'

Enough wardrobe inspiration, already!

More About Zeenat Aman

Born in 1951, Zeenat Aman rose to fame by giving back to back Bollywood hits including Haare Krishna Haare Rama (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Ajanabee (1974), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Warrant (1975), Chori Mera Kaam (1975), Dharam Veer (1977), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Chhailla Babu (1977), Don (1978), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), and The Great Gambler (1979), among others.