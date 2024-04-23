10 Times Yesteryear Diva Zeenat Aman Set Major Fashion Goals With Her Timeless Grace And Age-defying Style

Zeenat
Aman
Sets
Major
Fashion
Goals:
Zeenat
Aman's
Instagram
debut
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
news
in
the
entertainment
industry.
The
yesteryear
diva
maintained
her
ageless
charm
and
grace
to
showcase
her
time
defying
style
that
can
be
followed
across
generations.
Not
only
her
mesmerizing
fashion
sense,
but
also
her
words
and
contemporary
thoughts
that
are
inspiring
millions
including
millennials
and
Gen
Z.
Zeenat
doesn't
miss
a
chance
to
give
her
followers
doses
of
wise
words
along
with
anecdotes
of
her
life.
Furthermore,
the
precise
fashion
goals
that
she
delivers
with
her
chic
wardrobe
is
what
grabs
eyeballs
most
of
the
time.
However,
often
millennials
and
gen
Z
fail
to
take
fashion
inspiration
from
the
yesteryear
diva
who
is
pioneer
at
setting
ageless
fashion
goals.
From
minimalistic
loungewear
to
shiny
fitted
bodice
gowns,
she
has
proven
that
she
is
here
to
slay!
So,
this
time,
as
I'm
amalgamating
a
few
stunning
Age-defying
looks
of
the
stunner
that
you
can
actually
take
inspiration
from
without
looking
anywhere
else.
Born
in
1951,
Zeenat
Aman
rose
to
fame
by
giving
back
to
back
Bollywood
hits
including
Haare
Krishna
Haare
Rama
(1971),
Yaadon
Ki
Baaraat
(1973),
Ajanabee
(1974),
Roti
Kapada
Aur
Makaan
(1974),
Warrant
(1975),
Chori
Mera
Kaam
(1975),
Dharam
Veer
(1977),
Hum
Kisise
Kum
Naheen
(1977),
Chhailla
Babu
(1977),
Don
(1978),
Satyam
Shivam
Sundaram
(1978),
and
The
Great
Gambler
(1979),
among
others.