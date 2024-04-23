English Edition
10 Times Yesteryear Diva Zeenat Aman Set Major Fashion Goals With Her Timeless Grace And Age-defying Style

10 Times Zeenat Aman Set The Major Fashion Inspiration

Zeenat Aman Sets Major Fashion Goals: Zeenat Aman's Instagram debut is one of the most talked about news in the entertainment industry. The yesteryear diva maintained her ageless charm and grace to showcase her time defying style that can be followed across generations. Not only her mesmerizing fashion sense, but also her words and contemporary thoughts that are inspiring millions including millennials and Gen Z.

Zeenat doesn't miss a chance to give her followers doses of wise words along with anecdotes of her life. Furthermore, the precise fashion goals that she delivers with her chic wardrobe is what grabs eyeballs most of the time. However, often millennials and gen Z fail to take fashion inspiration from the yesteryear diva who is pioneer at setting ageless fashion goals. From minimalistic loungewear to shiny fitted bodice gowns, she has proven that she is here to slay! So, this time, as I'm amalgamating a few stunning Age-defying looks of the stunner that you can actually take inspiration from without looking anywhere else.

10 Times Zeenat Aman Set Strong Fashion Goals

1. Polka Dot Saree For A Classy Event

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

2. Sharara Kurta Set To Attend Bestie's Wedding

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

3. Black Embroidered Jacket For Semi-formal Events

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

4. Black On Black #OOTD For Travel Diary

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

5. Minimalistic Vertical Stripes As Loungewear

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

6. Monochrome Layers For Office Parties

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MISHO (@misho_designs)

7. Quirky Pantsuit For Date Nights

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

8. Colorful Layer For A Brunch Date With Your Girlies

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

9. Minimalistic Co-ord To Run Errands

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

10. Fitted Shiny Black Dress For The 'Special Night'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Enough wardrobe inspiration, already!

More About Zeenat Aman

Born in 1951, Zeenat Aman rose to fame by giving back to back Bollywood hits including Haare Krishna Haare Rama (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Ajanabee (1974), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Warrant (1975), Chori Mera Kaam (1975), Dharam Veer (1977), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Chhailla Babu (1977), Don (1978), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), and The Great Gambler (1979), among others.

Read more about: zeenat aman

