Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan, 5 Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Swimwear Looks To Beat The Heat In Style

Top 5 Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Swimmear Looks: Summer is alreay here and it's time to beat the heat in style. While most of us ready to head out to beaches for a perfect beach vacation, take cues from our stylish B-Town divas on how to elevate your swimwear collection with some trendy, vibrant, chick and colourful bikini sets, monokinis and more. And trust us, their swimwear collection is worth bookmarking.

From Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, top 5 Bollywood celeb-inspired swimwear looks that you might wanna add to your beach wardrobe this Summer. Have a look:

1) Katrina Kaif

Black never goes wrong and we are sure Katrina Kaif will also agree to it. The actress raised the temperature in a classic black bodysuit-like monokini. The Tiger 3 actress completed her look with an oversized black and white sun hat.

2) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt enjoys her beach time in the Maldives in a multi-coloured bikini. Her two-piece swimwear outfit came with a strapless bikini top and matching bottoms in nude, pink, black and blue stripes. The Darlings actress completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses and golden hoops.

3) Sara Ali Khan

Take cues from Sara Ali Khan on how to add a fun and stylish touch to a simple bikini. The Love Aaj Kal star layered a white macramé shrug over her bright and solid orange bikini. Her bikini featured a plunging neckline and matching high-waisted bottoms. She accessorised her beachwear with a quirky shell necklace and stud earrings.

4) Janhvi Kapoor

Floral prints and summer go hand in hand, isn't it? Gen-Z diva, Janhvi Kapoor looks effortlessly stylish in a pink floral printed pink bikini top which she has paired with a bright pink mini skirt. The fashionista has ditched accessories and kept her natural hair open as she spends the hours trying to unwind and relax.

5) Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday leaves us breathless in a bright orange cutout monokini. The swimwear outfit featured spaghetti straps and a side cutout. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress tied a floral printed sarong around her waist.