Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan, 5 Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Swimwear Looks To Beat The Heat In Style

Top
5
Bollywood
Celeb-Inspired
Swimmear
Looks:
Summer
is
alreay
here
and
it's
time
to
beat
the
heat
in
style.
While
most
of
us
ready
to
head
out
to
beaches
for
a
perfect
beach
vacation,
take
cues
from
our
stylish
B-Town
divas
on
how
to
elevate
your
swimwear
collection
with
some
trendy,
vibrant,
chick
and
colourful
bikini
sets,
monokinis
and
more.
And
trust
us,
their
swimwear
collection
is
worth
bookmarking.
From
Katrina
Kaif,
Alia
Bhatt
to
Sara
Ali
Khan,
top
5
Bollywood
celeb-inspired
swimwear
looks
that
you
might
wanna
add
to
your
beach
wardrobe
this
Summer.
Have
a
look:
Black
never
goes
wrong
and
we
are
sure
Katrina
Kaif
will
also
agree
to
it.
The
actress
raised
the
temperature
in
a
classic
black
bodysuit-like
monokini.
The
Tiger
3
actress
completed
her
look
with
an
oversized
black
and
white
sun
hat.
Alia
Bhatt
enjoys
her
beach
time
in
the
Maldives
in
a
multi-coloured
bikini.
Her
two-piece
swimwear
outfit
came
with
a
strapless
bikini
top
and
matching
bottoms
in
nude,
pink,
black
and
blue
stripes.
The
Darlings
actress
completed
her
look
with
a
pair
of
black
sunglasses
and
golden
hoops.
Take
cues
from
Sara
Ali
Khan
on
how
to
add
a
fun
and
stylish
touch
to
a
simple
bikini.
The
Love
Aaj
Kal
star
layered
a
white
macramé
shrug
over
her
bright
and
solid
orange
bikini.
Her
bikini
featured
a
plunging
neckline
and
matching
high-waisted
bottoms.
She
accessorised
her
beachwear
with
a
quirky
shell
necklace
and
stud
earrings.
Floral
prints
and
summer
go
hand
in
hand,
isn't
it?
Gen-Z
diva,
Janhvi
Kapoor
looks
effortlessly
stylish
in
a
pink
floral
printed
pink
bikini
top
which
she
has
paired
with
a
bright
pink
mini
skirt.
The
fashionista
has
ditched
accessories
and
kept
her
natural
hair
open
as
she
spends
the
hours
trying
to
unwind
and
relax.
Ananya
Panday
leaves
us
breathless
in
a
bright
orange
cutout
monokini.
The
swimwear
outfit
featured
spaghetti
straps
and
a
side
cutout.
The
Kho
Gaye
Hum
Kahan
actress
tied
a
floral
printed
sarong
around
her
waist.
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 17:47 [IST]