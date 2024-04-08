Actress Priyamani’s Style Statement In Mull Cotton Saree Is Perfect For This Soaring Temperature

We
can
totally
rely
on
actress
Priyamani
for
our
daily
dose
of
fashion
inspiration.
From
glitzy
western
wear
to
graceful
ethnic
wear,
the
actress'
sartorial
collection
is
one
of
a
kind
and
nobody
can
deny
it!
Priyamani
Wore
A
Mull
Cotton
Saree
For
Promotional
Event
Recently,
Priyamani
opted
for
a
mull
cotton
saree
which
has
itself
become
a
statement.
She
wore
it
in
a
traditional
wrap
style
with
open
pallu
which
flaunted
her
curves.
The
half
and
half
mull
cotton
saree
has
a
solid
white
base
over
which
a
solid
contrast
in
red
motifs
can
be
seen.
The
saree
is
named
Red
Raspberry
Sari
in
the
brand
site,
whencut
goddamn,
and
is
priced
at
INR
25,000.
The
actress
paired
the
saree
with
a
solid
red
sleeveless
blouse
with
round
plunging
neckline,
and
a
deep
cut
U
back.
She
teamed
up
a
pair
of
drop
oxidised
earrings,
from
AquaMarine
Jewellery,
with
green
and
red
meena
work
that
are
highlighted
in
the
piece
pretty
well.
Complete
Breakdown
Of
Priyamani's
Look
Styled
by
Abhinav,
she
kept
her
hair
open
with
textured
waves
and
a
middle
partition
that
framed
her
round
face.
For
makeup,
she
opted
for
minimal
base
makeup
coupled
with
winged
eyeliner
and
nude
lipstick.
Lastly,
beaming
highlighter,
soft
contour,
and
defined
brows
have
brought
out
the
best
features
of
her
face.
Priyamani
is
currently
gearing
up
for
the
sports
drama,
Maidaan,
which
revolves
around
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
The
actress
will
be
seen
sharing
screen
space
with
Ajay
Devgn,
and
the
film
is
set
to
be
released
on
April
10.
After
the
trailer
of
the
movie
was
launched,
several
people
drew
similarities
between
Maidaan
and
Chak
De
India,
to
which
Priyamani
opened
up
and
told
India
Today,
"Honestly,
I
can
tell
you
two
differences
right
off
the
bat.
First,
that
was
hockey,
this
is
football.
Second,
in
'Chak
De
India',
you
had
11
women
running
around
and
here,
you
have
like
11
men
running,
in
fact
22
if
you
also
consider
the
other
side.
But
again,
this
is
not
a
story
just
about
football."