Aditi Rao Hydari Serves Ethnic Fashion Goals In Pink Chanderi Silk Anarkali Set; Can You Guess The Price?

Aditi
Rao
Hydari
Ethnic
Fashion:
The
gorgeous
and
talented
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
never
fails
to
impress
the
fashion
police
with
her
sartorial
choices.
And
when
it
comes
to
ethnic
fashion,
nobody
can
look
as
regal
as
Aditi.
After
all,
royalty
is
in
her
blood
(IYKYK)!
Aditi
is
currently
busy
with
the
promotions
of
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
and
she
has
been
serving
looks
after
looks
and
we
are
loving
it
all.
We
are
currenly
gushing
over
her
latest
look,
in
which
she
looked
like
a
vision
in
an
ivory
and
pink
coloured
anarkali
set.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
Looks
Ethereal
In
Ivory
&
Pink
Anarkali
Set
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
has
been
serving
some
major
ethnic
fashion
goals
as
she
slipped
into
a
chanderi
silk
ivory
and
pink
colour
stunning
anarkali
set
from
the
shelves
of
the
renowned
designer
Punit
Balana.
Aditi
opted
for
minimal
jewellery
and
wore
a
pair
of
heavy
gold
statement
earrings.
She
styled
her
hair
in
natural-looking
loose
curls,
adding
a
romantic
touch
to
her
look.
She
kept
her
makeup
minimal
with
a
radiant
base,
well-groomed
eyebrows,
subltle
eyeshadow,
blushed
and
highlighted
cheeks,
mascara-laden
lashes
and
pink
glossy
lips.