Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Eid Ka Chand In Anarkali Set By Heena Kochhar For Heeramandi Promotion, Guess Price?

Aditi
Rao
Hydari
is
going
to
play
one
of
the
most
powerful
characters
in
her
acting
career
with
Heeramandi.
Keeping
it
aligned
with
her
character,
Aditi
has
been
opting
for
regal
ethnic
looks
that
we
can't
keep
our
eyes
off
from.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
In
Heena
Kochhar
For
Heeramandi
Promotion
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
has
recently
attended
a
promotional
event
for
Heeramandi
looking
like
Eid
ka
chand.
Aditi's
attire
from
Heena
Kochhar
consisted
of
an
anarkali
kurta
set
from
her
Zaira
collection.
The
set
features
a
green
georgette
anarkali
kurta
with
full
sleeves
and
plunging
U
neckline
with
elaborated
embroidery
work
along
the
neckline
and
cuffs.
The
kurta
has
a
flare
that
accentuated
her
body
shape
in
a
great
way.
She
teamed
it
off
with
a
pair
of
rani
pink
relaxed
fit
silk
pants
having
golden
embroidery
work.
The
set
also
features
a
purple
leheriya
dupatta
featuring
ari
gota
work
along
the
border.
Lastly,
she
completed
her
outfit
with
a
pair
of
rani
pink
juttis
matching
the
color
of
her
pink
pants
from
Coral
Haze.
Now,
if
you
are
wondering
about
the
price
of
the
suit,
it
is
available
on
the
Heena
Kochhar
site
at
the
price
of
Rs.
77,000.
Complete
Breakdown
Of
Aditi
Rao
Hydari's
Look
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
accessorized
her
look
with
a
pair
of
large
drop
earrings
from
Amrapali
Jewels
consisting
of
stone
work
in
silver.
Styled
by
Sanam
Ratansi,
she
opted
for
minimal
glam
when
it
came
to
makeup.
With
subtle
brown
smokey
eyes,
nude
lipstick,
defined
eyebrows,
beaming
highlighter,
Aditi
sealed
the
deal.
Lastly,
her
hair
stylist
added
further
softness
to
the
look
with
open
hair
with
a
middle
partition.