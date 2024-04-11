Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Eid Ka Chand In Anarkali Set By Heena Kochhar For Heeramandi Promotion, Guess Price?

Photo Credit: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram, Heena Kochhar Site

Aditi Rao Hydari is going to play one of the most powerful characters in her acting career with Heeramandi. Keeping it aligned with her character, Aditi has been opting for regal ethnic looks that we can't keep our eyes off from.

Aditi Rao Hydari In Heena Kochhar For Heeramandi Promotion

Aditi Rao Hydari has recently attended a promotional event for Heeramandi looking like Eid ka chand. Aditi's attire from Heena Kochhar consisted of an anarkali kurta set from her Zaira collection. The set features a green georgette anarkali kurta with full sleeves and plunging U neckline with elaborated embroidery work along the neckline and cuffs. The kurta has a flare that accentuated her body shape in a great way.

She teamed it off with a pair of rani pink relaxed fit silk pants having golden embroidery work. The set also features a purple leheriya dupatta featuring ari gota work along the border. Lastly, she completed her outfit with a pair of rani pink juttis matching the color of her pink pants from Coral Haze.

Now, if you are wondering about the price of the suit, it is available on the Heena Kochhar site at the price of Rs. 77,000.

Complete Breakdown Of Aditi Rao Hydari's Look

Aditi Rao Hydari accessorized her look with a pair of large drop earrings from Amrapali Jewels consisting of stone work in silver. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she opted for minimal glam when it came to makeup. With subtle brown smokey eyes, nude lipstick, defined eyebrows, beaming highlighter, Aditi sealed the deal. Lastly, her hair stylist added further softness to the look with open hair with a middle partition.

More About Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen portraying the character of Bibbojaan in the historical drama featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, among others.