Alia Bhatt's Affordable Easy-Breezy Yellow One Shoulder Dress Is Your Perfect Summer Inspiration; Guess PRICE

Alia Bhatt Summer Fashion: Besides her terrific acting scale, Alia Bhatt never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. The actress recently wore a pretty flowy dress as she was spotted on a dinner date with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor along with Karan Johar and others. She flaunted an easy breezy look in yellow that radiates the perfect summer fashion vibe. Take inspiration from Alia on how to nail a casual dinner look in style this summer.

Alia Bhatt's Printed One-Shoulder Is perfect For Summer Fashion

Last night, we saw some of the biggest superstars from the Indian film industry - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan - coming together for a chilled-out dinner party in Mumbai. The pics and videos from their casual night out took all of us in pleasant surprise.

Alia Bhatt opted for an easy-to-wear vibrant flowy dress for her casual night out. She picked a one-shoulder printed dress in white and yellow with a tie detail at shoulder from the label Summer Somewhere.

The hand-made tropez full-length dress features a bias cut, an open low back, which is perfect to instantly brighten up your summer wardrobe.

Newlywed Taapsee Pannu BREAKS Silence On Her Love-Hate Relationship With Paps: "... I Can't Be Lajvanti"

Alia accessorized her summer outfit with a pair of earrings. She tied her hair up in a ponytail and went for a minimal makeup, flaunting her natural beauty with her radiant smile. She rounded off her summer night out look with a Gucci handbag.

Alia Bhatt's Yellow One-Shoulder Dress Price

Alia shelled out major summer fashion goals in this affordable, one-shoulder printed dress and you, too, can add it to your summer wardrobe. The relaxed fit dress is currently available on Summer Somewhere's official website and comes with a price tag of Rs 6,990.

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma's WHOPPING Salary Per Episode Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film also stars The Archies fame Vedang Raina in a key role.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial, Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, along with YRF's female-led spy-thriller.