Alia Bhatt's Affordable Easy-Breezy Yellow One Shoulder Dress Is Your Perfect Summer Inspiration; Guess PRICE

Alia
Bhatt
Summer
Fashion:
Besides
her
terrific
acting
scale,
Alia
Bhatt
never
fails
to
impress
the
fashion
police
with
her
sartorial
choices.
The
actress
recently
wore
a
pretty
flowy
dress
as
she
was
spotted
on
a
dinner
date
with
her
husband-actor
Ranbir
Kapoor
along
with
Karan
Johar
and
others.
She
flaunted
an
easy
breezy
look
in
yellow
that
radiates
the
perfect
summer
fashion
vibe.
Take
inspiration
from
Alia
on
how
to
nail
a
casual
dinner
look
in
style
this
summer.
Alia
Bhatt's
Printed
One-Shoulder
Is
perfect
For
Summer
Fashion
Last
night,
we
saw
some
of
the
biggest
superstars
from
the
Indian
film
industry
-
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Alia
Bhatt,
Jr
NTR,
Karan
Johar
and
Hrithik
Roshan
-
coming
together
for
a
chilled-out
dinner
party
in
Mumbai.
The
pics
and
videos
from
their
casual
night
out
took
all
of
us
in
pleasant
surprise.
Alia
Bhatt
opted
for
an
easy-to-wear
vibrant
flowy
dress
for
her
casual
night
out.
She
picked
a
one-shoulder
printed
dress
in
white
and
yellow
with
a
tie
detail
at
shoulder
from
the
label
Summer
Somewhere.
The
hand-made
tropez
full-length
dress
features
a
bias
cut,
an
open
low
back,
which
is
perfect
to
instantly
brighten
up
your
summer
wardrobe.
Alia
accessorized
her
summer
outfit
with
a
pair
of
earrings.
She
tied
her
hair
up
in
a
ponytail
and
went
for
a
minimal
makeup,
flaunting
her
natural
beauty
with
her
radiant
smile.
She
rounded
off
her
summer
night
out
look
with
a
Gucci
handbag.
Alia
Bhatt's
Yellow
One-Shoulder
Dress
Price
Alia
shelled
out
major
summer
fashion
goals
in
this
affordable,
one-shoulder
printed
dress
and
you,
too,
can
add
it
to
your
summer
wardrobe.
The
relaxed
fit
dress
is
currently
available
on
Summer
Somewhere's
official
website
and
comes
with
a
price
tag
of
Rs
6,990.
On
the
work
front,
Alia
Bhatt
will
next
be
seen
in
Jigra.
Directed
by
Vasan
Bala
and
produced
by
Karan
Johar's
Dharma
Production
and
Alia's
Eternal
Sunshine
Productions,
the
film
also
stars
The
Archies
fame
Vedang
Raina
in
a
key
role.
She
also
has
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
upcoming
directorial,
Love
&
War
with
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Vicky
Kaushal,
along
with
YRF's
female-led
spy-thriller.
Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2024, 10:19 [IST]