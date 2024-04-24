Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Sharara Kurta Set From Seema Gujral For Heeramandi Screening, Know The Price

Alia
Bhatt
For
Heeramandi
Screening:
Alia
Bhatt
is
one
of
the
most
followed
Bollywood
celebrities
when
it
comes
to
taking
fashion
cues.
From
head
turning
ethnic
wear
to
contemporary
casual
outfits,
Alia
is
undoubtedly
the
one
to
go
when
we
need
major
fashion
inspiration.
On
Wednesday,
the
actress
attended
Heeramandi
special
screening,
making
a
major
fashion
moment
for
all
of
us
to
drool.
Alia
Bhatt
In
Seema
Gujral
For
Heermandi
Screening
Alia
turned
heads
as
she
graced
the
red
carpet
of
Heeramandi
Screening
looking
like
'chand'.
She
wore
a
dusty
pink
kurta
set
featuring
a
pair
of
sharara
pants
with
flared
bottom
and
elaborate
embroidery
work.
She
teamed
it
off
with
a
sharara
top
featuring
all
over
thread,
pearl
and
crystal
work.
It
also
has
cutwork
embroidery
at
the
hem
and
graded
pearl
detailing
at
the
shoulder
which
is
tied
with
a
latkan
having
white
embroidery
details.
The
kurta
pants
set
comes
with
a
lightweight
scalloped
dupatta
featuring
pearl
drops
on
all
four
sides
which
highlight
the
intricate
designs.
Now,
if
you
are
wondering
about
the
price
of
the
sharara
set
from
Seema
Gujral,
it
comes
with
a
price
tag
of
Rs.
1,32,000.
Styled
by
Ami
Patel,
Alia
kept
her
look
minimal
and
opted
for
a
pair
of
drop
earrings.
For
hair,
she
chose
to
flaunt
her
real
mane
with
a
little
texture
which
is
currently
on
trend.
For
makeup,
she
opted
for
barely
there
base
makeup
with
defined
eyebrows,
beaming
highlighter,
subtle
smokey
eyes
with
mascara-laden
lashes.
She
chose
to
keep
the
lips
minimal
as
well
with
a
hint
of
nude.
She
sealed
the
deal
with
a
stone
bindi
which
made
her
look
even
prettier.