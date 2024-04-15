Alia Bhatt To Alaviaa Jaaferi: Celebs Who Nailed The Edgy Pants Look

In
the
realm
of
fashion,
celebrities
often
set
the
bar
high
with
their
unique
and
edgy
style
choices.
From
casual
chic
to
sophisticated
elegance,
these
trendsetters
know
how
to
make
a
statement,
especially
when
it
comes
to
rocking
cool
and
edgy
pants.
Here's
a
glimpse
into
the
wardrobes
of
five
fashion-forward
celebrities
who
have
effortlessly
elevated
their
looks
with
stylish
trousers:
Alia
Bhatt
effortlessly
blends
casual
and
stylish
vibes
with
her
brown
corduroy
pants
paired
with
a
matching
top.
The
earthy
tones
exude
a
laid-back
yet
fashion-forward
appeal,
perfect
for
a
day
out
in
the
city.
Alaviaa
Jaaferi
knows
how
to
make
a
chic
and
elegant
statement
with
oversized
pants
and
a
cropped
white
asymmetrical
blazer.
She
completes
the
look
with
dainty
jewellery,
adding
a
touch
of
glam
to
her
ensemble.
Tripti
Dimri
opts
for
beige
high-waist
pants
paired
with
a
blue
top,
showcasing
her
penchant
for
understated
elegance.
The
ensemble
creates
a
refined
look
suitable
for
a
hot
day
out.
Deepika
Padukone
exudes
sophistication
in
brown
pants
paired
with
a
matching
top
and
bag.
The
ensemble
features
shades
of
brown,
making
it
a
classic
choice
for
any
fashion-forward
individual.
Kareena
Kapoor
embraces
the
tie-dye
trend
with
blue
and
white
pants
paired
with
a
blue
vest
top.
Her
bold
choice
of
patterns
and
colors
adds
a
playful
yet
stylish
touch
to
her
outfit,
perfect
for
making
a
statement
wherever
she
goes.