Bigg Boss 17 Star Mannara Chopra Raises The Temperature In SUPER-EXPENSIVE Black Cutout Dress; Guess The PRICE

Mannara
Chopra
Fashion:
After
Bigg
Boss
17,
Mannara
Chopra
has
become
a
household
name.
The
actress
won
hearts
with
her
cute,
bubbly
personality
and
strong
individuality
in
the
Salman
Khan
hosted
controversial
reality
show.
Mannara,
who
is
a
prominent
name
in
Telugu,
Hindi
and
Kannada
film
industries,
recently
made
heads
turn
at
one
award
function.
The
diva
set
the
red
carpet
on
fire
in
a
sultry
black
outcut
dress.
Mannara
Chopra
Sizzles
In
Black
Cutout
Dress
Mannara
Chopra
raised
the
temperature
high
at
the
GQ
35
Most
Influential
Young
Indians
Award
night!
She
slipped
into
a
jaw-dropping
black
crêpe-styled
maxi
dress
from
the
shelves
of
the
brand
named
JeanLouis
Sabaji
(LBS).
The
stunning
backless
ensemble
featured
long
sleeves,
risque
cut-outs
on
both
sides,
a
high-neck
sleeve
and
a
centre
slit
at
the
back
with
a
centre
back
zipper.
The
dress,
embellished
with
crystal
baguette
stones,
hugged
her
body
perfectly,
complenting
her
curves.
To
accessorize
her
outfit,
she
opted
minimal
jewelleries
with
a
pair
of
sleek
earrings
and
rings.
Mannara
was
awarded
as
one
of
the
Most
Influential
Young
Indians
by
GQ
magazine.
She
took
to
Instagram
to
express
her
gratitude
and
wrote,
"Feeling
blessed
to
receive
the
#GQ
35
Most
Influential
Young
Indians
award.
Thank
you,
@gqindia,
for
this
recognition.
💙
Last
night
was
magical!
😇🫶🏻"
Wondering
how
much
does
the
BB17
star's
dazzling
outfit
cost?
Well,
trust
us,
it's
EXPENSIVE!
The
maxi
dress
is
available
on
the
official
website
of
JLS
and
comes
with
a
price
tag
of
$2,200,
i.e.,
Rs
1.83
LAKH
(approx.)
Mannara
styled
her
luscious
locks
in
curles
with
side-parting
and
glammed
it
up
with
a
flawless
base
with
a
touch
of
shimmer.
She
opted
for
well-filled
brows,
mascara-laden
lashesh,
smokey
eyes
with
shimmer,
well-contoured
cheeks
with
a
pinch
of
blush
and
nude
lips.