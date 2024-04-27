English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17 Star Mannara Chopra Raises The Temperature In SUPER-EXPENSIVE Black Cutout Dress; Guess The PRICE

By
Mannara Chopra black cutout dress

Mannara Chopra Fashion: After Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra has become a household name. The actress won hearts with her cute, bubbly personality and strong individuality in the Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show. Mannara, who is a prominent name in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada film industries, recently made heads turn at one award function. The diva set the red carpet on fire in a sultry black outcut dress.

Mannara Chopra Sizzles In Black Cutout Dress

Mannara Chopra raised the temperature high at the GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians Award night! She slipped into a jaw-dropping black crêpe-styled maxi dress from the shelves of the brand named JeanLouis Sabaji (LBS). The stunning backless ensemble featured long sleeves, risque cut-outs on both sides, a high-neck sleeve and a centre slit at the back with a centre back zipper.

The dress, embellished with crystal baguette stones, hugged her body perfectly, complenting her curves. To accessorize her outfit, she opted minimal jewelleries with a pair of sleek earrings and rings.

Mannara was awarded as one of the Most Influential Young Indians by GQ magazine. She took to Instagram to express her gratitude and wrote,

"Feeling blessed to receive the #GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians award. Thank you, @gqindia, for this recognition. 💙 Last night was magical! 😇🫶🏻"

Mannara Chopra's Black Cutout Dress Price

Wondering how much does the BB17 star's dazzling outfit cost? Well, trust us, it's EXPENSIVE! The maxi dress is available on the official website of JLS and comes with a price tag of $2,200, i.e., Rs 1.83 LAKH (approx.)

Mannara styled her luscious locks in curles with side-parting and glammed it up with a flawless base with a touch of shimmer. She opted for well-filled brows, mascara-laden lashesh, smokey eyes with shimmer, well-contoured cheeks with a pinch of blush and nude lips.

Comments

Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 15:18 [IST]
X