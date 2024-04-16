Kareena Kapoor To Kiara Advani; TOP Blouse Designs You Can Bookmark To Look Stylish This Festive Season

Bollywood Celebs Approved Blouse Designs: Every girl desires all eyes on her when she dresses up. With the wedding season just around the corner, many are turning to Google for blouse designs. We're simplifying this search for you by curating the best blouse designs recently worn by Bollywood celebrities. From Kareena Kapoor's glamorous attire to Deepika Padukone's understated elegance, here are some looks worth considering. So, prepare your sarees and lehengas, and keep scrolling to find the design that suits you the best.

Kareena Kapoor's Halter Neck Blouse Design

If you are rocking a shimmery saree this wedding season, then you can easily glam up your look with Kareena Kapoor's this blouse design. Attending Anant Ambai and radhika Merchant's special night, Kareena Kapoor sported a black sequin saree with halter neck blouse. With halter neck blouse you can easily flaunt the open or deep back cut.

Deepika Padukone's Simple Yet Elegant Blouse Design

Deepika recently flaunted a beige color lehnga. Along with her she got herself custom made a full round neck blouse. The back of the bouse had a deep square shape cut in it with two buttons on the lower part and two on the upper. This blouse design could be worn at any family event where you want no deep cuts still want to flaunt some skin.

Alia Bhatt's Deep Sweetheart Neck Blouse Design

Why not try something sleeveless and a little deep this wedding season. If you are comfortable enough then go ahead with sweetheart neck blouse design that Alia Bhatt wore. The deep neck blouse got a support from the back with a thin gota patti piped cloth.

Kiara Advani's One Sided Blouse Design

You can try something different this season with Kiara Advani's this blouse design. Posing for the cover picture of Femina, Kiara wore one sided blouse that did not have strap attached to it on the other. The one side had two straps, one gave the dropping affect while the other sticked straight.

Janhvi Kapoor's Ruffled Blouse Design

Janhvi Kapoor's this blouse design will work in two way for you. This will work as blouse and if you decide to add more cloth to it then it will also serve as dupatta. Janhvi's this blouse had ruffle texture, tying one knot on right side and leaving the remaining cloth to work as dupatta.