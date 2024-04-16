Kareena Kapoor To Kiara Advani; TOP Blouse Designs You Can Bookmark To Look Stylish This Festive Season

Bollywood
Blouse
Designs:
Every
girl
desires
all
eyes
on
her
when
she
dresses
up.
With
the
wedding
season
just
around
the
corner,
many
are
turning
to
Google
for
blouse
designs.
We're
simplifying
this
search
for
you
by
curating
the
best
blouse
designs
recently
worn
by
Bollywood
celebrities.
From
Kareena
Kapoor's
glamorous
attire
to
Deepika
Padukone's
understated
elegance,
here
are
some
looks
worth
considering.
So,
prepare
your
sarees
and
lehengas,
and
keep
scrolling
to
find
the
design
that
suits
you
the
best.
Kareena
Kapoor's
Halter
Neck
Blouse
Design
If
you
are
rocking
a
shimmery
saree
this
wedding
season,
then
you
can
easily
glam
up
your
look
with
Kareena
Kapoor's
this
blouse
design.
Attending
Anant
Ambai
and
radhika
Merchant's
special
night,
Kareena
Kapoor
sported
a
black
sequin
saree
with
halter
neck
blouse.
With
halter
neck
blouse
you
can
easily
flaunt
the
open
or
deep
back
cut.
Deepika
recently
flaunted
a
beige
color
lehnga.
Along
with
her
she
got
herself
custom
made
a
full
round
neck
blouse.
The
back
of
the
bouse
had
a
deep
square
shape
cut
in
it
with
two
buttons
on
the
lower
part
and
two
on
the
upper.
This
blouse
design
could
be
worn
at
any
family
event
where
you
want
no
deep
cuts
still
want
to
flaunt
some
skin.
Why
not
try
something
sleeveless
and
a
little
deep
this
wedding
season.
If
you
are
comfortable
enough
then
go
ahead
with
sweetheart
neck
blouse
design
that
Alia
Bhatt
wore.
The
deep
neck
blouse
got
a
support
from
the
back
with
a
thin
gota
patti
piped
cloth.
You
can
try
something
different
this
season
with
Kiara
Advani's
this
blouse
design.
Posing
for
the
cover
picture
of
Femina,
Kiara
wore
one
sided
blouse
that
did
not
have
strap
attached
to
it
on
the
other.
The
one
side
had
two
straps,
one
gave
the
dropping
affect
while
the
other
sticked
straight.
Janhvi
Kapoor's
this
blouse
design
will
work
in
two
way
for
you.
This
will
work
as
blouse
and
if
you
decide
to
add
more
cloth
to
it
then
it
will
also
serve
as
dupatta.
Janhvi's
this
blouse
had
ruffle
texture,
tying
one
knot
on
right
side
and
leaving
the
remaining
cloth
to
work
as
dupatta.