Treat To The Eyes! 4 Times Bollywood Divas Looked Fairy Goddesses In White Gown From International Designers

Bollywood
Celebrities
In
White
Gown:
Bollywood
celebrities
never
miss
to
make
headlines
with
their
surreal
appearances
on
international
platforms.
The
fashionistas
have
ensured
that
they
put
their
best
foot
forward
when
it
comes
to
representing
their
country
in
any
prestigious
platforms.
From
the
Cannes
Film
Festival
to
the
Met
Gala,
our
own
Bollywood
beauties
have
proved
that
they
are
here
to
grab
eyeballs
beyond
borders.
So,
without
further
ado,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
surreal
moments
when
they
have
aced
in
white
gowns-
From
International
Designers
Photo
Credit:
Pinterest
1.
Sonam
Kapoor
In
Ralph
And
Russo,
Cannes
Film
Festival
Sonam
Kapoor
looked
breathtaking
in
the
white
gown
coupled
with
a
surreal
cape
loaded
with
embroidery
in
silver
and
ivory.
The
gown
from
Ralph
and
Russo
has
a
floor
sweeping
trail
that
surely
gives
a
fairy
goddess
vibe.
Featuring
full
sleeve
cold
shoulder
design
and
neck
choker,
Sonam
kept
the
accessories
game
minimal
and
kept
her
hair
open
with
bold
eye
makeup.
Photo
Credit:
Pinterest
2.
Aishwarya
Rai
In
Ashi
Studio,
Cannes
Film
Festival
Aishwarya
Rai
is
the
queen
of
acing
gowns.
For
the
Cannes
Film
Festival,
ARB
opted
for
a
Ashi
Studio
gown
from
their
2018
couture
collection.
The
heavenly
look
features
an
off
shoulder
ruffled
peplum
hem
corset
that
she
coupled
with
a
d'espirit
trousers.
However,
the
eye-catching
element
was
the
feathered
shrug
which
caught
all
the
attention.
She
kept
her
hair
tied
to
highlight
her
outfit
even
more.
Photo
Credit:
Pinterest
3.
Priyanka
Chopra
In
Zuhair
Murad,
Academy
Awards
Priyanka
Chopra
slayed
in
Zuhair
Murad
in
the
Academy
wearing
a
off
shoulder
gown
featuring
a
sweetheart
plunging
neckline.
The
see-through
gown
consisted
of
elaborate
floral
embroidery
details
along
with
leaf
motifs
all
over
the
gown.
She
paired
the
floor
sweeping
gown
with
a
studded
belt,
and
opted
for
a
sleek
hairdo
and
bold
lips.
Photo
Credit:
Pinterest
4.
Alia
Bhatt
In
Prabal
Gurung,
MET
Gala
Alia
Bhatt's
regal
look
from
the
MET
Gala
is
still
fresh
in
everyone's
memory.
The
actress
in
the
Prabal
Gurung
outfit
looks
no
less
than
a
modern
day
Cinderella.
The
outfit
features
work
in
pearl
and
white
embellished
stones
and
studs
that
accentuate
the
whole
attire
in
the
most
beautiful
manner.
She
kept
her
makeup
simple
along
with
a
half
tied
hairstyle.
5.
Deepika
Padukone
In
Mansoori,
Cartier
Beautés
du
Monde
Deepika
Padukone
looks
like
a
vision
in
the
white
fairy-like
gown
from
Mansoori.
The
actress
looks
like
a
vision
from
the
Cartier
party
wearing
a
gown
featuring
a
satin
floral
peplum
top
having
a
plunging
neckline
coupled
with
a
tulle
skirt.
She
wore
a
gorgeous
Cartier
diamond
necklace
that
was
another
attraction
to
her
look.
Lastly,
she
kept
her
hair
up
in
a
messy
bun,
and
opted
for
nude
makeup.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 18:45 [IST]