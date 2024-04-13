Bollywood's Baisakhi Couture: Celeb-Inspired Looks for the Festive Season

As the festival of Baisakhi is here, let's dive into the world of fashion with these Bollywood's leading ladies who have set the stage aglow with their iconic style. From elegant Indian suits to iconic festive jewellery, these looks will take your Baisakhi style up a notch and give you the picture-perfect look for this Punjabi festival.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you're residing in a region where the temperatures refuse to relent, Kareena Kapoor Khan's lightweight blue suit is the ideal choice for this Baisakhi. The vibrant colour adds flair, while the light fabric ensures you stay fresh and comfortable throughout the festivities.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's unwavering affection for the color pink serves as a testament to its timeless charm. Her Raw Mango suit serves as impeccable inspiration for embracing the hue with gusto! The fabulous fabric and extravagant jewellery create the quintessential Baisakhi look, making her the epitome of perfection, like a true 'Patola.'

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's choice of a red floral Anarkali ensemble by Rohit Bal is simply adorable for Baisakhi celebrations. The outfit beautifully combines romance and vibrancy, giving her a truly ethereal appearance.

Rakul Preet

Get inspired by Rakul Preet's recent outfit of the day this Baisakhi to add a touch of sparkle to your wardrobe. She stunned in a spectacular green-coloured ethnic ensemble, radiating beauty, elegance, and pure sass. Let's take a closer look at her impeccable style.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa's fashion sense is always on point. Her choice of a light pink Anarkali exemplifies how one can elevate classic silhouettes with personal style. Radiating elegance and charm, her minimalist approach adds a touch of sophistication to the ensemble making it perfect for the Baisakhi celebration.