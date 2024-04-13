Bollywood's Baisakhi Couture: Celeb-Inspired Looks for the Festive Season

As
the
festival
of
Baisakhi
is
here,
let's
dive
into
the
world
of
fashion
with
these
Bollywood's
leading
ladies
who
have
set
the
stage
aglow
with
their
iconic
style.
From
elegant
Indian
suits
to
iconic
festive
jewellery,
these
looks
will
take
your
Baisakhi
style
up
a
notch
and
give
you
the
picture-perfect
look
for
this
Punjabi
festival.
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
If
you're
residing
in
a
region
where
the
temperatures
refuse
to
relent,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
lightweight
blue
suit
is
the
ideal
choice
for
this
Baisakhi.
The
vibrant
colour
adds
flair,
while
the
light
fabric
ensures
you
stay
fresh
and
comfortable
throughout
the
festivities.
Akansha
Ranjan
Kapoor
Akansha
Ranjan
Kapoor's
unwavering
affection
for
the
color
pink
serves
as
a
testament
to
its
timeless
charm.
Her
Raw
Mango
suit
serves
as
impeccable
inspiration
for
embracing
the
hue
with
gusto!
The
fabulous
fabric
and
extravagant
jewellery
create
the
quintessential
Baisakhi
look,
making
her
the
epitome
of
perfection,
like
a
true
'Patola.'
Sonam
Kapoor
Sonam
Kapoor's
choice
of
a
red
floral
Anarkali
ensemble
by
Rohit
Bal
is
simply
adorable
for
Baisakhi
celebrations.
The
outfit
beautifully
combines
romance
and
vibrancy,
giving
her
a
truly
ethereal
appearance.
Rakul
Preet
Get
inspired
by
Rakul
Preet's
recent
outfit
of
the
day
this
Baisakhi
to
add
a
touch
of
sparkle
to
your
wardrobe.
She
stunned
in
a
spectacular
green-coloured
ethnic
ensemble,
radiating
beauty,
elegance,
and
pure
sass.
Let's
take
a
closer
look
at
her
impeccable
style.
Sonam
Bajwa
Sonam
Bajwa's
fashion
sense
is
always
on
point.
Her
choice
of
a
light
pink
Anarkali
exemplifies
how
one
can
elevate
classic
silhouettes
with
personal
style.
Radiating
elegance
and
charm,
her
minimalist
approach
adds
a
touch
of
sophistication
to
the
ensemble
making
it
perfect
for
the
Baisakhi
celebration.