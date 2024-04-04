Decoding Tamannaah Bhatia’s Over-the-top Yet Graceful Makeup For Cosmopolitan Shoot

Tamannaah
Bhatia's
girl-next-door
charm
has
never
meddled
into
her
way
to
be
featured
in
uber
sultry
photoshoots.
This
time,
the
actress
could
be
seen
in
an
elaborate
shoot
for
Cosmopolitan
where
she
can
be
seen
donning
over-the-top
yet
graceful
makeup
which
is
surely
the
point
of
attraction.
Wondering
how?
Keep
scrolling
to
decode
her
makeup
looks
with
me,
and
how
you
can
achieve
'em-
Breakdown
of
Tamannaah
Bhatia's
Sultry
Ombré
Lip
Look
The
makeup
look
screams
so
90s
from
every
angle!
From
overdone
lip
liner
to
smudged
kohl
in
lower
and
upper
lashes,
makeup
artist
Sonam
Chandna
did
quite
justice
to
the
otherwise
minimal
look.
She
not
only
played
with
the
eyes
but
also
with
the
lips
at
the
same
time.
For
base
makeup,
Charlotte
Tilbury
Hollywood
'flawless'
filter
foundation
was
used
to
get
the
dewy
skin-like
finish.
Later,
Dior's
backstage
rosy
glow
blush
is
used
to
add
the
soft
hue
to
the
look.
For
eyes,
Roan
Beauty's
75
°
Warm
eyeshadow
palette
played
a
major
role
to
accentuate
eyes.
The
mascara
laden
lashes
featuring
Dior's
Plump
'N'
Volume
Waterproof
mascara
requires
special
mention
that
highlighted
more
of
her
doe-shaped
eyes.
Coming
to
the
lips,
it's
all
about
the
game
of
lining
the
lips
and
smudging
it
with
a
lighter
shade
for
the
gradient
effect.
MAC
cosmetics'
lip
pencil
was
coupled
with
two
of
YSL's
Slim
Matte
Longwear
lipsticks
for
the
ombré
look.
Who
would've
thought
that
the
vibrant
blue
lashes
will
be
a
thing,
that
too,
will
be
paired
up
with
a
metallic
eyeshadow
in
the
inner
corner.
Makeup
artist
Sonam
ensures
Tamannah
gets
best
of
the
both,
and
opted
for
Lash
Clash
Electric
Blue
Mascara
from
Yves
Saint
Laurent
for
the
bole
lashes.
It
was
Westman
Atelier's
highlighter
stick
'lit
up'
that
she
used
to
highlight
the
inner
corner
eyes.
For
blush,
Color
Fuse
Blush
Powder
by
Haus
Labs
by
Lady
Gaga
is
used
on
the
apple
of
her
cheeks
for
the
subtle
hue,
while
for
lips,
Moisture
Glow
Plumping
Lip
Serum
from
Makeup
by
Mario
is
used
to
give
that
plump
and
dewy
effect.