Decoding Tamannaah Bhatia’s Over-the-top Yet Graceful Makeup For Cosmopolitan Shoot

Tamannaah Bhatia's girl-next-door charm has never meddled into her way to be featured in uber sultry photoshoots. This time, the actress could be seen in an elaborate shoot for Cosmopolitan where she can be seen donning over-the-top yet graceful makeup which is surely the point of attraction. Wondering how? Keep scrolling to decode her makeup looks with me, and how you can achieve 'em-

Breakdown of Tamannaah Bhatia's Sultry Ombré Lip Look

The makeup look screams so 90s from every angle! From overdone lip liner to smudged kohl in lower and upper lashes, makeup artist Sonam Chandna did quite justice to the otherwise minimal look. She not only played with the eyes but also with the lips at the same time.

For base makeup, Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood 'flawless' filter foundation was used to get the dewy skin-like finish. Later, Dior's backstage rosy glow blush is used to add the soft hue to the look. For eyes, Roan Beauty's 75 ° Warm eyeshadow palette played a major role to accentuate eyes. The mascara laden lashes featuring Dior's Plump 'N' Volume Waterproof mascara requires special mention that highlighted more of her doe-shaped eyes.

Coming to the lips, it's all about the game of lining the lips and smudging it with a lighter shade for the gradient effect. MAC cosmetics' lip pencil was coupled with two of YSL's Slim Matte Longwear lipsticks for the ombré look.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Vibrant Blue Eyelashes

Who would've thought that the vibrant blue lashes will be a thing, that too, will be paired up with a metallic eyeshadow in the inner corner. Makeup artist Sonam ensures Tamannah gets best of the both, and opted for Lash Clash Electric Blue Mascara from Yves Saint Laurent for the bole lashes. It was Westman Atelier's highlighter stick 'lit up' that she used to highlight the inner corner eyes.

For blush, Color Fuse Blush Powder by Haus Labs by Lady Gaga is used on the apple of her cheeks for the subtle hue, while for lips, Moisture Glow Plumping Lip Serum from Makeup by Mario is used to give that plump and dewy effect.

So, which one do you like the most?