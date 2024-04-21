Deepika Padukone Inspired Top 5 Hairstyles: Messy Bun To Sleek Ponytails, Here's Singham 3 Actress' Best Picks

Top
5
Hairstyles
By
Deepika
Padukone:
Indulge
in
the
tantalizing
world
of
hairstyles
with
none
other
than
the
enchanting
Deepika
Padukone,
star
of
Singham
3.
With
every
flick
of
her
mane,
she
effortlessly
captivates
hearts.
From
the
sultry
allure
of
a
tousled
bun
to
the
sleek
sophistication
of
a
high
ponytail,
Deepika
reigns
supreme
in
the
realm
of
hair
fashion.
Don't
let
your
look
fall
flat,
unlock
the
secrets
to
stunning
hair
and
let
your
confidence
soar.
Dive
into
our
handpicked
selection
of
mesmerizing
hairstyles
by
Deepika
Padukone
and
unleash
your
inner
glam
goddess.
Deepika
is
well-known
for
her
signature
messy
bun
look.
Be
it
low
bun
or
a
high
bun,
this
is
one
of
most
easy
hairstyle
to
do.
The
messy
bun
look
has
the
potential
to
go
along
with
you
Indian
as
well
as
western
attire.
Be
it
saree,
kurta
or
jeans,
you
can
flaunt
this
style
with
just
a
little
bit
of
variation
every
time.
If
you
want
to
look
chic
but
also
wants
to
hair
to
be
less
frizzy
then
this
is
the
best
hairstyle
to
try.
First
tie
your
hair
in
a
sleek
ponytail.
You
can
use
hair
wax
to
keep
you
hairs
in
place.
After
tying
your
hair,
pleat
then
until
the
bottom.
Towards
the
bottom
you
can
add
a
ribbon
or
fancy
cloth
that
matched
your
attire.
The
bow-ribbon
look
is
much
in
fashion
these
days.
Sometimes
we
wish
to
keep
our
hair
open
but
also
like
to
add
a
touch
of
elegance
into
it.
To
attain
the
same,
you
can
secure
your
hairs
from
the
side
with
a
bobby
pin
and
then
add
a
bow-ribbon
on
the
back.
Puff
might
seem
out
of
fashion
to
you
but
when
wore
correctly
it
does
add
elegance
to
your
look.
Deepika's
this
look
can
be
attained
without
any
major
effort.
Side
partition
your
hair
and
add
a
little
puff
to
it.
You
can
then
secure
the
hair
in
the
behind.