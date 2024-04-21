Deepika Padukone Inspired Top 5 Hairstyles: Messy Bun To Sleek Ponytails, Here's Singham 3 Actress' Best Picks

Top 5 Hairstyles By Deepika Padukone: Indulge in the tantalizing world of hairstyles with none other than the enchanting Deepika Padukone, star of Singham 3. With every flick of her mane, she effortlessly captivates hearts. From the sultry allure of a tousled bun to the sleek sophistication of a high ponytail, Deepika reigns supreme in the realm of hair fashion. Don't let your look fall flat, unlock the secrets to stunning hair and let your confidence soar. Dive into our handpicked selection of mesmerizing hairstyles by Deepika Padukone and unleash your inner glam goddess.

1. High Messy Bun

Deepika is well-known for her signature messy bun look. Be it low bun or a high bun, this is one of most easy hairstyle to do. The messy bun look has the potential to go along with you Indian as well as western attire. Be it saree, kurta or jeans, you can flaunt this style with just a little bit of variation every time.

2. Sleek Plaits

If you want to look chic but also wants to hair to be less frizzy then this is the best hairstyle to try. First tie your hair in a sleek ponytail. You can use hair wax to keep you hairs in place. After tying your hair, pleat then until the bottom. Towards the bottom you can add a ribbon or fancy cloth that matched your attire.

3. Open Hair With Bow-Ribbon

The bow-ribbon look is much in fashion these days. Sometimes we wish to keep our hair open but also like to add a touch of elegance into it. To attain the same, you can secure your hairs from the side with a bobby pin and then add a bow-ribbon on the back.

4. Add A Little Puff

Puff might seem out of fashion to you but when wore correctly it does add elegance to your look. Deepika's this look can be attained without any major effort. Side partition your hair and add a little puff to it. You can then secure the hair in the behind.

5. Wavy Ponytail

We have often seen Deepika wearing a ponytail style while donning a saree, kurts and even in her joggers. You can curl your hair for this hairstyle to add the extra essence of style to it.