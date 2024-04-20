Make A Statement Like Dia Mirza In A Beige Silk Organza Saree This Summer, Here's Where You Can Get The Piece

Make
A
Statement
Like
Dia
Mirza
In
White
Saree:
Dia
Mirza,
who
is
known
for
her
epitome
of
elegance,
often
surprises
us
with
her
sartorial
choices.
Recently,
Dia
decked
herself
up
with
a
beige
organza
saree
that
can
be
the
perfect
option
for
you
to
wear
in
this
scorching
heat
and
look
your
absolute
best.
Dia
Mirza
In
An
Organza
Saree
Of
Priyal
Prakash
House
Of
Design
Dia
Mirza
oozed
charm
wearing
a
beige
organza
saree
from
the
house
of
Priyal
Prakash.
The
beige
organza
saree
features
gold
and
silver
embroidery
all
over
the
body
which
broke
the
monotony
of
solid
color.
It
consists
of
a
black
embroidered
border
with
golden
thread
work
which
undoubtedly
made
a
statement
out
of
the
whole
attire.
Dia
teamed
up
the
saree
with
a
black
boatneck
blouse
having
golden
embroidered
border.
Now,
if
you
are
wondering
about
the
price,
the
saree
is
available
at
Rs.
44,980,
and
it
can
be
a
soothing
treat
to
the
eyes
this
summer.
Complete
Breakdown
Of
Dia
Mirza's
Attire
Dia
Mirza
opted
for
heavy
golden
jhumka
along
with
golden
bangles
from
the
house
of
Maya
Sanghvi
Jewels.
Styled
by
Theia
Tekchandaney,
Dia
kept
her
look
minimal
otherwise
that
is
quite
soothing
to
the
eyes.
For
makeup,
she
wore
opted
for
kohled
eyes
along
with
golden
eyeshadow.
Beaming
highlighter,
defined
eyebrows,
and
subtle
contour
have
further
enhanced
her
facial
features.
She
sealed
the
deal
with
nude
brown
lipstick.
For
hair,
Dia
kept
it
simple
with
textured
mane
tied
in
half
while
flaunting
the
rest
of
the
hair
for
a
soft
look.
Check
out
the
whole
look
here:
On
the
work
front,
Dia
was
last
seen
in
Bheed.
Helmed
by
Anubhav
Sinha,
the
film
also
stars
Rajkummar
Rao
and
Bhumi
Pednekar
in
pivotal
roles.
She
was
also
seen
in
Dhak
Dhak
and
Made
In
Heaven
2
last
year
which
left
a
lasting
impression.
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 20:44 [IST]