Make A Statement Like Dia Mirza In A Beige Silk Organza Saree This Summer, Here's Where You Can Get The Piece

Make A Statement Like Dia Mirza In White Saree: Dia Mirza, who is known for her epitome of elegance, often surprises us with her sartorial choices. Recently, Dia decked herself up with a beige organza saree that can be the perfect option for you to wear in this scorching heat and look your absolute best.

Dia Mirza In An Organza Saree Of Priyal Prakash House Of Design

Dia Mirza oozed charm wearing a beige organza saree from the house of Priyal Prakash. The beige organza saree features gold and silver embroidery all over the body which broke the monotony of solid color. It consists of a black embroidered border with golden thread work which undoubtedly made a statement out of the whole attire.

Dia teamed up the saree with a black boatneck blouse having golden embroidered border. Now, if you are wondering about the price, the saree is available at Rs. 44,980, and it can be a soothing treat to the eyes this summer.

Complete Breakdown Of Dia Mirza's Attire

Dia Mirza opted for heavy golden jhumka along with golden bangles from the house of Maya Sanghvi Jewels. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia kept her look minimal otherwise that is quite soothing to the eyes. For makeup, she wore opted for kohled eyes along with golden eyeshadow. Beaming highlighter, defined eyebrows, and subtle contour have further enhanced her facial features. She sealed the deal with nude brown lipstick. For hair, Dia kept it simple with textured mane tied in half while flaunting the rest of the hair for a soft look. Check out the whole look here:

More About Dia Mirza

On the work front, Dia was last seen in Bheed. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. She was also seen in Dhak Dhak and Made In Heaven 2 last year which left a lasting impression.