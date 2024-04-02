Drooling Over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pink Silk Saree In Choli Ke Peeche Song? Here's How Much It Costs

Let's admit we have been drooling over the look of Kareena Kapoor Khan, ever since the remake of the evergreen hit 'Choli Ke Peeche' has been dropped. While the foot tapping song is given a new dimension by Diljit Dosanjh, IP Singh, Ila Arun, and Alka Yagnik, the dashing trio Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu have grabbed our attention in the music video, which is an amalgamation of the film trailer and teaser shots.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gracefully stepped into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit and she didn't disappoint us to be honest. However, what captivated me the most is Kareena's unmatched charm in the pink silk saree. If you are one of those who is also mesmerized by the ethnic piece and wondering where to get that one, I am here to break down the details for you.

Here's where you can get Kareena Kapoor Khan's pink silk saree from

Apart from Kareena's impeccable ability to recreate Madhuri Dixit's magic on screen, the pink silk saree has been the talk of the town. She paired the solid pink saree with the same colored blouse with barely there straps. The lightweight handwoven habutai silk saree is from Ekaya Banaras, and it costs INR 14,975.

Complete breakdown of Kareena Kapoor Khan's look in Choli Ke Peeche song

Styled by Chandini Whabi, the begum of Bollywood kept her accessories game quite minimal and opted for no earrings, instead she chose a statement Angelica choker from Anayah Jewellery.

For hair, hair stylist Mitesh Rajani went for textured hair with a middle partition that beautifully framed the actress' face. For makeup, Mickey Contractor cast the spell by defining her eyes with black kohl, and opted for subtle contour to frame her square face. Lastly, with beaming highlighter, nude lipstick, loads of mascara, and clear gloss, Kareena sealed the deal.

More about the original track Choli Ke Peeche:

The electrifying track Choli Ke Peeche is originally from Subhash Ghai's 1993 film Khal Nayak and it featured Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta. But for now, let's hum the new one: