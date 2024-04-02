Drooling Over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pink Silk Saree In Choli Ke Peeche Song? Here's How Much It Costs

Let's
admit
we
have
been
drooling
over
the
look
of
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
ever
since
the
remake
of
the
evergreen
hit
'Choli
Ke
Peeche'
has
been
dropped.
While
the
foot
tapping
song
is
given
a
new
dimension
by
Diljit
Dosanjh,
IP
Singh,
Ila
Arun,
and
Alka
Yagnik,
the
dashing
trio
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Kriti
Sanon,
and
Tabu
have
grabbed
our
attention
in
the
music
video,
which
is
an
amalgamation
of
the
film
trailer
and
teaser
shots.
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
gracefully
stepped
into
the
shoes
of
Madhuri
Dixit
and
she
didn't
disappoint
us
to
be
honest.
However,
what
captivated
me
the
most
is
Kareena's
unmatched
charm
in
the
pink
silk
saree.
If
you
are
one
of
those
who
is
also
mesmerized
by
the
ethnic
piece
and
wondering
where
to
get
that
one,
I
am
here
to
break
down
the
details
for
you.
Here's
where
you
can
get
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
pink
silk
saree
from
Apart
from
Kareena's
impeccable
ability
to
recreate
Madhuri
Dixit's
magic
on
screen,
the
pink
silk
saree
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town.
She
paired
the
solid
pink
saree
with
the
same
colored
blouse
with
barely
there
straps.
The
lightweight
handwoven
habutai
silk
saree
is
from
Ekaya
Banaras,
and
it
costs
INR
14,975.
Complete
breakdown
of
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
look
in
Choli
Ke
Peeche
song
Styled
by
Chandini
Whabi,
the
begum
of
Bollywood
kept
her
accessories
game
quite
minimal
and
opted
for
no
earrings,
instead
she
chose
a
statement
Angelica
choker
from
Anayah
Jewellery.
For
hair,
hair
stylist
Mitesh
Rajani
went
for
textured
hair
with
a
middle
partition
that
beautifully
framed
the
actress'
face.
For
makeup,
Mickey
Contractor
cast
the
spell
by
defining
her
eyes
with
black
kohl,
and
opted
for
subtle
contour
to
frame
her
square
face.
Lastly,
with
beaming
highlighter,
nude
lipstick,
loads
of
mascara,
and
clear
gloss,
Kareena
sealed
the
deal.
More
about
the
original
track
Choli
Ke
Peeche:
The
electrifying
track
Choli
Ke
Peeche
is
originally
from
Subhash
Ghai's
1993
film
Khal
Nayak
and
it
featured
Madhuri
Dixit
and
Neena
Gupta.
But
for
now,
let's
hum
the
new
one: