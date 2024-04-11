English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Eid 2024 Outfits: Eid Fashion Inspo Ft Fatima Sana Shaikh

By
Eid 2024 Fatima Sana Shaikh

With Eid just knocking on our doors we surely need to take some notes from Bollywood dive Fatima Sana Shaikh to nail our Eid look and look like an absolute fashionista

Here are our 5 favourite looks of Fatima that are a treat to our eyes and surely will guide us through Eid fashion style file.

1. Golden hour glow in a saree

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Fatima looks simply elegant in a golden saree, but what grabs eyeballs are the full sleeve blouse with some detailed work on it. The look is neat and complete with a pair of jhumkas and a middle partitioned bun.

2. Lights, make up and the perfect Kurta

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

That beautifully crafted kurta paired with a simple lehanga is perfect for this Eid. A bold red lipstick and poker straight hair makes her look drop dead gorgeous and we can't take our eyes off her.

3. Red Glam look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Fatima looks strikingly beautiful in this red lehenga look. The lehanga looks extremely light weight and super comfy for a Eid lunch or dinner and paired with a beautiful potli bag and a maang tika. We cant get over how this look is thoughtfully crafted and gives major festive vibes.

4. Benarasi Fever

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

A beautiful Benarasi kurta set in blue and golden work suits Fatima perfectly and she looks regal. A pair of decorated kaan bali is what complements the look and serves a major fashion inspo.

5. Purple hues

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Simplicity is the key for Fatima Sana Shaikh. In this look she dons a purple saree with a lighter shade blouse and those curls are to die for. Those golden jhumkas make her look like the absolute chaand that would make our Eid.

So this Eid take major fashion goals from Fatima Sana Shaikh and ace your ethnic wear.

Comments

Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 21:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 11, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: eid 2024 fatima sana shaikh

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X