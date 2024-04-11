Eid 2024 Outfits: Eid Fashion Inspo Ft Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima
looks
simply
elegant
in
a
golden
saree,
but
what
grabs
eyeballs
are
the
full
sleeve
blouse
with
some
detailed
work
on
it.
The
look
is
neat
and
complete
with
a
pair
of
jhumkas
and
a
middle
partitioned
bun.
Fatima
looks
strikingly
beautiful
in
this
red
lehenga
look.
The
lehanga
looks
extremely
light
weight
and
super
comfy
for
a
Eid
lunch
or
dinner
and
paired
with
a
beautiful
potli
bag
and
a
maang
tika.
We
cant
get
over
how
this
look
is
thoughtfully
crafted
and
gives
major
festive
vibes.
Simplicity
is
the
key
for
Fatima
Sana
Shaikh.
In
this
look
she
dons
a
purple
saree
with
a
lighter
shade
blouse
and
those
curls
are
to
die
for.
Those
golden
jhumkas
make
her
look
like
the
absolute
chaand
that
would
make
our
Eid.
So
this
Eid
take
major
fashion
goals
from
Fatima
Sana
Shaikh
and
ace
your
ethnic
wear.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 21:29 [IST]