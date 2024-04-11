Eid 2024 Outfits: Eid Fashion Inspo Ft Fatima Sana Shaikh

With Eid just knocking on our doors we surely need to take some notes from Bollywood dive Fatima Sana Shaikh to nail our Eid look and look like an absolute fashionista

Here are our 5 favourite looks of Fatima that are a treat to our eyes and surely will guide us through Eid fashion style file.

1. Golden hour glow in a saree

Fatima looks simply elegant in a golden saree, but what grabs eyeballs are the full sleeve blouse with some detailed work on it. The look is neat and complete with a pair of jhumkas and a middle partitioned bun.

2. Lights, make up and the perfect Kurta

That beautifully crafted kurta paired with a simple lehanga is perfect for this Eid. A bold red lipstick and poker straight hair makes her look drop dead gorgeous and we can't take our eyes off her.

3. Red Glam look:

Fatima looks strikingly beautiful in this red lehenga look. The lehanga looks extremely light weight and super comfy for a Eid lunch or dinner and paired with a beautiful potli bag and a maang tika. We cant get over how this look is thoughtfully crafted and gives major festive vibes.

4. Benarasi Fever

A beautiful Benarasi kurta set in blue and golden work suits Fatima perfectly and she looks regal. A pair of decorated kaan bali is what complements the look and serves a major fashion inspo.

5. Purple hues

Simplicity is the key for Fatima Sana Shaikh. In this look she dons a purple saree with a lighter shade blouse and those curls are to die for. Those golden jhumkas make her look like the absolute chaand that would make our Eid.

So this Eid take major fashion goals from Fatima Sana Shaikh and ace your ethnic wear.