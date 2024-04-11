English Edition
Eid 2024: Take Cues from Vijay Varma's Traditional Wardrobe For The Perfect Eid Look

Vijay Varma, known for his versatile acting, has also become a fashion icon, setting trends with his impeccable style choices. His bold experimentation with colors, patterns, and textures makes him stand out, making new standards in the world of style. Let's check out at some of the looks of Vijay Varma which can be your perfect Eid ensemble.

Vijay Varma is not only known for his exceptional acting skills but also for his impeccable style. His fashion sense perfectly complements his vibrant personality. Donning off white traditional suit set , he effortlessly showcases the timeless allure of simplicity in fashion, exuding elegance and sophistication.

Vijay wore an all-black suit adorned with colourful patterns, and he accessorised it with a watch, earring, and chain making it perfect for a Eid look.

Vijay Varma, with a strong affinity for experimental style, has time and again depicted the same with his head-turning choices. The actor always infuses style with his personality.
Wearing a black suit and a customised dhoti-pant, the actor gives an exquisite look. With a silver linning scarf he flaunts the look in style.

Vijay Varma's black suit amplified his innate charm, elevating his overall appeal to new heights. He exudes an air of sophistication that was impossible to ignore.

Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 12:52 [IST]
