Eid Outfit Inspiration: From Katrina Kaif To Sara Ali Khan, Here's How You Ace Anarkali Like Bollywood Stars

Eid-al-Fitr 2024 is just around the corner, if you have already done your shopping and scrolled through posts mindlessly on how you can ace your anarkali like a Bollywood star, you'll be glad to know your search ends here. I've shortlisted 7 such inspirations from Bollywood that you can follow to end up setting up an example to your peers.

1. Angrakha Anarkali Like Sara Ali Khan

Sara donned an angrakha blue anarkali from the house of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla having elaborated golden zari work. She coupled it with a same colored dupatta with a zari border that added glam to the otherwise minimal look.

2. Flowy Anarkali Like Hina Khan

Hina opted for a flowy anarkali kurta in solid fluorescent green color which is ideal for daytime. She paired the Drzya Ridhiiee Suri kurta with a pair of straight floral pants and a floral dupatta of same color.

3. Bellsleeves Anarkali Like Nargis Fakhri

Bellsleeves on anarkali, sounds amusing, right? Nargis opted for a beige anarkali kurta featuring embroidery and embellished floral work all over the kurta. She paired up the Tarun Tahiliani outfit with the same colored dupatta with scalloped border and elaborate work along the border.

4. White Anarkali Like Katrina Kaif

White anarkali has always been one of the pristine pieces that can never go wrong. Katrina donned a full sleeve Tarun Tahiliani anarkali with embellished work along the neck. She paired it with a lightweight dupatta of the same color.

5. Floral Anarkali Like Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's minimal glam in a Rohit Bal anarkali set is praiseworthy. The anarkali comes with a heavy flare along with digital statement floral work along the bust and border. She paired it with a lightweight dupatta having a fine border.

6. Golden Brass Anarkali Like Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a golden and brass anarkali from the house of Delhi Vintage. The anarkali has embroidery work in the front in brown thread in pink base along with mirror details in the end of it.

So, which one did you like the most?