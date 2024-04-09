Eid Outfit Inspiration: From Katrina Kaif To Sara Ali Khan, Here's How You Ace Anarkali Like Bollywood Stars

Photo
Credit:
Aditi
Rao
Hydari/Instagram,
Hina
Khan/Instagram,
Nora
Fatehi/Instagram
Eid-al-Fitr
2024
is
just
around
the
corner,
if
you
have
already
done
your
shopping
and
scrolled
through
posts
mindlessly
on
how
you
can
ace
your
anarkali
like
a
Bollywood
star,
you'll
be
glad
to
know
your
search
ends
here.
I've
shortlisted
7
such
inspirations
from
Bollywood
that
you
can
follow
to
end
up
setting
up
an
example
to
your
peers.
Here's
How
You
Can
Take
Fashion
Cues
From
Your
Favorite
Stars
This
Eid
1.
Angrakha
Anarkali
Like
Sara
Ali
Khan
Sara
donned
an
angrakha
blue
anarkali
from
the
house
of
Abu
Jani
Sandeep
Khosla
having
elaborated
golden
zari
work.
She
coupled
it
with
a
same
colored
dupatta
with
a
zari
border
that
added
glam
to
the
otherwise
minimal
look.
Hina
opted
for
a
flowy
anarkali
kurta
in
solid
fluorescent
green
color
which
is
ideal
for
daytime.
She
paired
the
Drzya
Ridhiiee
Suri
kurta
with
a
pair
of
straight
floral
pants
and
a
floral
dupatta
of
same
color.
Bellsleeves
on
anarkali,
sounds
amusing,
right?
Nargis
opted
for
a
beige
anarkali
kurta
featuring
embroidery
and
embellished
floral
work
all
over
the
kurta.
She
paired
up
the
Tarun
Tahiliani
outfit
with
the
same
colored
dupatta
with
scalloped
border
and
elaborate
work
along
the
border.
White
anarkali
has
always
been
one
of
the
pristine
pieces
that
can
never
go
wrong.
Katrina
donned
a
full
sleeve
Tarun
Tahiliani
anarkali
with
embellished
work
along
the
neck.
She
paired
it
with
a
lightweight
dupatta
of
the
same
color.
Nora
Fatehi's
minimal
glam
in
a
Rohit
Bal
anarkali
set
is
praiseworthy.
The
anarkali
comes
with
a
heavy
flare
along
with
digital
statement
floral
work
along
the
bust
and
border.
She
paired
it
with
a
lightweight
dupatta
having
a
fine
border.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
opted
for
a
golden
and
brass
anarkali
from
the
house
of
Delhi
Vintage.
The
anarkali
has
embroidery
work
in
the
front
in
brown
thread
in
pink
base
along
with
mirror
details
in
the
end
of
it.