English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Eid Outfit Inspiration: From Katrina Kaif To Sara Ali Khan, Here's How You Ace Anarkali Like Bollywood Stars

By
Take Eid Outfit Inspiration From Your Favorite bollywood Stars
Photo Credit: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram, Hina Khan/Instagram, Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Eid-al-Fitr 2024 is just around the corner, if you have already done your shopping and scrolled through posts mindlessly on how you can ace your anarkali like a Bollywood star, you'll be glad to know your search ends here. I've shortlisted 7 such inspirations from Bollywood that you can follow to end up setting up an example to your peers.

Actress Priyamani's Style Statement In Mull Cotton Saree Is Perfect For This Soaring TemperatureActress Priyamani's Style Statement In Mull Cotton Saree Is Perfect For This Soaring Temperature

Here's How You Can Take Fashion Cues From Your Favorite Stars This Eid

1. Angrakha Anarkali Like Sara Ali Khan

Sara donned an angrakha blue anarkali from the house of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla having elaborated golden zari work. She coupled it with a same colored dupatta with a zari border that added glam to the otherwise minimal look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

2. Flowy Anarkali Like Hina Khan

Hina opted for a flowy anarkali kurta in solid fluorescent green color which is ideal for daytime. She paired the Drzya Ridhiiee Suri kurta with a pair of straight floral pants and a floral dupatta of same color.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

3. Bellsleeves Anarkali Like Nargis Fakhri

Bellsleeves on anarkali, sounds amusing, right? Nargis opted for a beige anarkali kurta featuring embroidery and embellished floral work all over the kurta. She paired up the Tarun Tahiliani outfit with the same colored dupatta with scalloped border and elaborate work along the border.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

4. White Anarkali Like Katrina Kaif

White anarkali has always been one of the pristine pieces that can never go wrong. Katrina donned a full sleeve Tarun Tahiliani anarkali with embellished work along the neck. She paired it with a lightweight dupatta of the same color.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

5. Floral Anarkali Like Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's minimal glam in a Rohit Bal anarkali set is praiseworthy. The anarkali comes with a heavy flare along with digital statement floral work along the bust and border. She paired it with a lightweight dupatta having a fine border.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

6. Golden Brass Anarkali Like Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a golden and brass anarkali from the house of Delhi Vintage. The anarkali has embroidery work in the front in brown thread in pink base along with mirror details in the end of it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Sai Pallavi's Minimalistic Saree Game Is All You Need To Follow This Summer For Effortless StylingSai Pallavi's Minimalistic Saree Game Is All You Need To Follow This Summer For Effortless Styling

So, which one did you like the most?

Comments

Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 19:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 9, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X