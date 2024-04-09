Heeramandi: Designers Anticipate Change In Bridal Trends After The Film’s Release, Take Notes Upcoming Brides!

Heeramandi
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
films
in
recent
history.
The
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
magnum
opus
has
been
making
headlines
for
much
like
his
other
films-
aesthetic
sets,
gripping
storyline,
and
stellar
cast.
Apart
from
these,
another
thing
that
catches
the
attention
of
many,
is
the
elaborate
outfits.
Recently,
the
designer
duo
Rimple
and
Harpreet
Narula
opened
up
and
shared
their
thoughts
on
how
they
are
anticipating
the
vintage
outfits
might
change
the
bridal
trends
after
the
film's
release.
So,
it
is
perfect
for
the
upcoming
2024
brides
to
take
cues
from
the
regal
outfits
and
make
yourself
stand
out.
How
Designers
Anticipating
The
Bridal
Trends
Might
Be
Changed
After
collaborating
with
SLB
for
Padmaavat
in
2018,
the
duo
joined
hands
for
the
latest
series
to
make
300
stunning
outfits.
Elaborating
how
their
goal
was
to
portray
each
character
differently
keeping
in
mind
the
pre-partition
era,
they
took
cues
from
historical
references
and
the
attire
of
courtesans,
"Our
costumes
not
only
served
as
visual
adornments
but
also
played
a
vital
role
as
storytelling
devices,
conveying
the
societal
norms,
power
dynamics,
and
personal
journeys
of
the
characters,"
the
duo
told.
The
designers
further
revealed
that
they
have
blended
European
prints
with
Indian
textile
to
show
the
cultural
exchange.
Further
adding
that
it
was
their
familial
inspiration
that
encouraged
and
uplifted
their
creativity,
"Our
design
ethos
is
deeply
rooted
in
our
cultural
heritage
and
personal
experiences,
particularly
our
connection
to
Punjab
and
our
family's
history
in
Gujranwala."
How
Upcoming
Brides
Cancel
Take
Inspiration
From
Heeramandi
Outfits
The
Heeramandi
cast
outfits
include
voluminous
skirts,
structured
jackets,
fitted
bodices,
flowing
draperies.
The
earthy
toned
outfits
coupled
with
vibrant
dupattas
can
have
a
lasting
impact
more
than
you
think!
Other
than
that,
the
designers
stressed
more
on
richer
colour
palettes
which
were
recently
camouflaged
in
the
latest
pastel
trend.
Rich
hues
like
emerald
green,
sapphire
blues,
deep
purple
can
make
a
great
comeback
as
per
them.