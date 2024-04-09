Photo Credit: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Heeramandi is one of the most talked about films in recent history. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus has been making headlines for much like his other films- aesthetic sets, gripping storyline, and stellar cast. Apart from these, another thing that catches the attention of many, is the elaborate outfits.

Recently, the designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula opened up and shared their thoughts on how they are anticipating the vintage outfits might change the bridal trends after the film's release. So, it is perfect for the upcoming 2024 brides to take cues from the regal outfits and make yourself stand out.

How Designers Anticipating The Bridal Trends Might Be Changed

After collaborating with SLB for Padmaavat in 2018, the duo joined hands for the latest series to make 300 stunning outfits. Elaborating how their goal was to portray each character differently keeping in mind the pre-partition era, they took cues from historical references and the attire of courtesans, "Our costumes not only served as visual adornments but also played a vital role as storytelling devices, conveying the societal norms, power dynamics, and personal journeys of the characters," the duo told.

The designers further revealed that they have blended European prints with Indian textile to show the cultural exchange. Further adding that it was their familial inspiration that encouraged and uplifted their creativity, "Our design ethos is deeply rooted in our cultural heritage and personal experiences, particularly our connection to Punjab and our family's history in Gujranwala."

How Upcoming Brides Cancel Take Inspiration From Heeramandi Outfits

The Heeramandi cast outfits include voluminous skirts, structured jackets, fitted bodices, flowing draperies. The earthy toned outfits coupled with vibrant dupattas can have a lasting impact more than you think! Other than that, the designers stressed more on richer colour palettes which were recently camouflaged in the latest pastel trend. Rich hues like emerald green, sapphire blues, deep purple can make a great comeback as per them.

Other than that, extravagant accessories like elaborated nath, mathapatti, statement choker, over-the-top maangtika and jhoomers are expected to reign the upcoming brides' jewellery stashes.

Are you an upcoming bride too? Let's break the monotony trying something new!