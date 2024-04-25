Heeramandi Premiere: Newly Engaged Aditi Rao Hydari Dazzles In A Multi-Coloured Anarkali Set; Guess The PRICE

Heeramandi
Premiere:
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
magnum
opus
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
had
its
premire
last
night
(April
24)
in
Mumbai.
The
event,
hosted
by
Netflix,
was
a
star-studded
affair.
Besides
the
Heeramandi
starcast,
the
event
was
attended
by
some
of
the
big
names
from
the
film
industry,
including
Salman
Khan,
Rekha,
Alia
Bhatt
and
Karan
Johar
to
name
a
few.
Newly
engaged
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
stole
the
spotlight
with
her
exquisite
outfit
as
she
posed
with
her
fiancé
Siddharth
at
the
event.
Newly
engaged
couple,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
Siddharth
made
a
royal
entry
hand-in-hand
at
the
Heeramandi
premiere
event.
The
couple
dished
out
couple
goals
as
they
graced
the
red
carpet
together
and
happily
posed
for
the
paps.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
served
some
major
ethnic
fashion
goals
in
a
multi-coloured
anarkali
set
from
the
shleves
of
the
brand
named
'TORANI'.
The
glamourous
Dil
Shaad
Zareen
Anarkali
set
is
made
of
luxurious
slub
silk,
jain
silk
and
organza
fabric
with
a
blend
of
hand
embroidery.
Aditi's
classic
ensemble
set
comes
features
splash
of
colours
with
floral
prints
all
over
it,
and
a
closed
neckline.
Jointly
directed
by
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
and
Mitakshara
Kumar,
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
stars
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Manisha
Koirala,
Richa
Chadha,
Sharmin
Segal
and
Sanjeeda
Shaikh
as
tawaifs
(courtesans).
The
series
also
boasts
a
dynamic
male
cast
including
Fardeen
Khan,
Taha
Shah
Badussha,
Shekhar
Suman,
and
Adhyayan
Suman
in
significant
roles.
The
series
will
stream
exclusively
on
Netflix
from
1st
May
2024.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 16:09 [IST]