Heeramandi Premiere: Newly Engaged Aditi Rao Hydari Dazzles In A Multi-Coloured Anarkali Set; Guess The PRICE

Heeramandi Premiere: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar had its premire last night (April 24) in Mumbai. The event, hosted by Netflix, was a star-studded affair. Besides the Heeramandi starcast, the event was attended by some of the big names from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar to name a few. Newly engaged Aditi Rao Hydari stole the spotlight with her exquisite outfit as she posed with her fiancé Siddharth at the event.

Aditi Rao Hydari Poses With Fiancé Siddharth At Heeramandi Premiere

Newly engaged couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made a royal entry hand-in-hand at the Heeramandi premiere event. The couple dished out couple goals as they graced the red carpet together and happily posed for the paps.

Aditi looked radiant in a stunning traditional out, while Siddharth looked dapper, as always, in a classic black bandhgala.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Heermandi Premiere Outfit Price

Aditi Rao Hydari served some major ethnic fashion goals in a multi-coloured anarkali set from the shleves of the brand named 'TORANI'. The glamourous Dil Shaad Zareen Anarkali set is made of luxurious slub silk, jain silk and organza fabric with a blend of hand embroidery.

Aditi's classic ensemble set comes features splash of colours with floral prints all over it, and a closed neckline.

Aditi accessorised her timeless ensemble with a pair of statement jhumkas. She styled her hair in curles and opted for a not-so-heavy makeup.

As per TORANI's official website, the gorgeous multi-colour anarkali set comes with a price tag of Rs 79,500!

About Heeramandi

Jointly directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh as tawaifs (courtesans). The series also boasts a dynamic male cast including Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in significant roles.

The series will stream exclusively on Netflix from 1st May 2024.