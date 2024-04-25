Heeramandi Screening: Vicky Kaushal, Pulkit Samrat, Sooraj Pancholi- Bollywood Hunks In Traditional Style

Heeramandi
screening
photos:
Wednesday
(April
24)
turned
out
to
be
a
blockbuster
day
as
leading
tinsel
town
celebs
attended
the
special
screening
of
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
much-awaited
web
series
Heeramandi
in
Mumbai.
From
Salman
Khan
to
Vicky
Kaushal,
the
stars
graced
the
red
carpet
to
support
SLB
and
watch
the
star-studded
series
with
members
of
the
industry.
Bollywood's
handsome
hunks
showcased
their
desi
munda
vibes
as
they
graced
the
red
carpet
and
attended
the
screening
in
traditional
attire,
stealing
hearts
with
their
impeccable
style
and
charm.
Here's
a
glimpse
of
the
dashing
men
who
captivated
everyone
with
their
traditional
ensembles:
Sooraj
Pancholi:
Radiating
charm
and
sophistication,
Sooraj
Pancholi
looked
suave
in
a
contemporary
black
kurta,
effortlessly
blending
modernity
with
tradition
as
he
walked
the
red
carpet
with
grace.
Vicky
Kaushal:
Sporting
an
all-black
ensemble
featuring
a
traditional
black
kurta,
Vicky
Kaushal
exuded
timeless
elegance
and
charm,
captivating
everyone
with
his
understated
yet
striking
presence
on
the
red
carpet.
Pulkit
Samrat:
Dressed
to
impress
in
a
black
kurta
adorned
with
intricate
embroidery,
Pulkit
Samrat
showcased
dapper
desi
charm
and
sophistication,
making
a
memorable
statement
with
his
traditional
attire
at
the
screening.
Heeramandi
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
Netflix
from
May
1,
2024.
Viewers
can
even
download
the
full
episodes
of
Heeramandi
on
their
Netflix
app,
if
they
have
a
subscription
for
the
streaming
platform.
Fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
the
period
drama
as
it
has
been
helmed
by
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali,
who
delivered
hits
like
Bajirao
Mastani,
Padmaavat
and
Ramleela.