Heeramandi Screening: Vicky Kaushal, Pulkit Samrat, Sooraj Pancholi- Bollywood Hunks In Traditional Style

Heeramandi screening photos: Wednesday (April 24) turned out to be a blockbuster day as leading tinsel town celebs attended the special screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited web series Heeramandi in Mumbai. From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal, the stars graced the red carpet to support SLB and watch the star-studded series with members of the industry.

Bollywood's handsome hunks showcased their desi munda vibes as they graced the red carpet and attended the screening in traditional attire, stealing hearts with their impeccable style and charm. Here's a glimpse of the dashing men who captivated everyone with their traditional ensembles:

Sooraj Pancholi: Radiating charm and sophistication, Sooraj Pancholi looked suave in a contemporary black kurta, effortlessly blending modernity with tradition as he walked the red carpet with grace.

Vicky Kaushal: Sporting an all-black ensemble featuring a traditional black kurta, Vicky Kaushal exuded timeless elegance and charm, captivating everyone with his understated yet striking presence on the red carpet.

Pulkit Samrat: Dressed to impress in a black kurta adorned with intricate embroidery, Pulkit Samrat showcased dapper desi charm and sophistication, making a memorable statement with his traditional attire at the screening.

Heeramandi will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 1, 2024. Viewers can even download the full episodes of Heeramandi on their Netflix app, if they have a subscription for the streaming platform. Fans are eagerly waiting for the period drama as it has been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who delivered hits like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Ramleela.