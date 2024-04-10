Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Boss Lady Vibes In A Vintage Emporio Armani Suit Having A Strong Emotional Connection

Janhvi
Kapoor
is
making
all
our
heads
turn
wearing
an
Emporio
Armani
suit
for
the
screening
of
Maidaan.
The
actress
oozed
boss
lady
vibes
at
the
event,
however,
little
do
we
know
that
the
attire
has
a
strong
emotional
connection
with
the
actress.
Can
you
guess?
Janhvi
Kapoor
attended
the
event
wearing
the
two
pieces
featuring
a
pair
of
relaxed
fit
flared
pants
hugging
around
her
waist
accentuating
her
hourglass
figure.
She
paired
off
the
floor
touching
white
pants
with
the
same
colored
full
sleeves
satin
blazer.
It
has
a
plunging
V
neckline
flaunting
beautifully
her
decolletage
and
broad
shoulders.
Well,
if
you
are
wondering
what
the
emotional
connection
is,
let
me
tell
you
that
the
vintage
suit
belonged
to
her
mother,
Sridevi.
Complete
Breakdown
Of
Janhvi
Kapoor's
Look
Janhvi's
look
has
another
statement-making
piece,
it
is
nothing
but
the
diamond
necklace
she
is
wearing.
It
has
the
name
of
Shikhar
Pahariya,
Janhvi's
alleged
boyfriend,
which
makes
the
relationship
official
without
speaking
a
word.
She
also
wore
a
pair
of
diamond
studs
and
finger
rings
that
made
her
look
appear
more
polished.
The
actress
also
carried
off
a
mini
white
bag
that
completed
her
look.
Lastly,
for
shoes,
Janhvi
opted
for
a
pair
of
pointed
heels
from
Jimmy
Choo
with
3D
floral
motifs
in
the
front
which
went
really
well
with
the
whole
outfit.
Styled
by
Ami
Patel,
Janhvi
kept
her
makeup
game
minimal
with
dewy
base,
nude
lipstick,
defined
brows,
beaming
highlighter,
and
strong
cheekbones.
She
chose
to
keep
her
hair
open
and
flaunt
her
pin
straight
balayage
hair
which
added
further
softness
to
her
look.