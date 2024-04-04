Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Elegance In Off-shoulder Gown From Naeem Khan, Check The Price Here

Janhvi
Kapoor
has
been
one
of
the
favorite
gen
Z
actresses
who
has
time
and
again
made
headlines
for
her
fashion
choices.
Apart
from
trying
hands
at
versatile
acting,
the
actress
has
proven
that
she
is
the
epitome
of
grace
when
it
comes
to
sartorial
picks.
From
minimalistic
ethnic
wear
to
swoon-worthy
western
wear,
the
actress
is
our
favorite
when
we
need
OOTD
inspiration.
Janhvi
Kapoor's
Recent
Look
in
Naeem
Khan
Janhvi
recently
opted
for
a
stunning
gown
from
the
house
of
Naeem
Khan
to
attend
an
event.
The
black
ensemble
is
surely
carefully
picked
by
her
stylist
Ami
Patel
and
it
showed
us
the
tasteful
choices
of
the
duo.
The
Bawaal
actress'
gown
featured
a
black
base
with
all
over
sequin
work
that
is
enough
to
turn
heads
at
a
party.
The
off-shoulder
gown
sits
rightly
at
the
actress'
curves
flaunting
her
hourglass
figure.
It
also
features
elaborated
colorful
floral
motif
works
consisting
of
bold
hues
like
red,
yellow,
and
green,
which
have
a
classy
edge
to
the
masterpiece
from
his
Resort
2024
collection.
The
sultry
gown
has
plunging
neckline
along
with
a
sweeping
trail
that
definitely
gives
us
a
modern
day
fairytale
vibe.
Now,
coming
to
the
price
point,
the
gown
is
available
at
Naeem
Khan's
site
at
the
price
of
INR
4,23,100.
Complete
Breakdown
of
Janhvi
Kapoor's
Recent
Look
Janhvi
Kapoor
kept
her
accessories
game
minimal
and
opted
for
drop
earrings
from
Esme
Crystals.
Celebrity
makeup
artist
Riviera
Lynn
chose
to
highlight
her
beautiful
glowy
skin
by
opting
for
minimal
base
makeup
coupled
with
subtle
contour
and
highlighter.
Furthermore,
it
was
her
bold
halo
eye
makeup
featuring
metallic
eyeshadow
that
stood
out,
while
her
nude
glossy
lips
balanced
out
the
whole
look.
Lastly,
her
balayage
hair
in
effortless
beachy
waves
magnificently
accentuated
her
square
face.