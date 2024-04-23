Karisma Kapoor Is ‘Summer Lovin’ Doll In Anavila Silk Kurta Set That You Can Swear By In This Scorching Heat

Karisma
Kapoor
In
Silk
Anavila
Kurta:
Karisma
Kapoor
has
been
a
'summer
lovin'
doll
and
she
has
proved
it
time
and
again.
From
donning
breezy
saree
to
slaying
in
simple
silk
kurta,
Karisma
is
undoubtedly
the
one
to
go
to
take
fashion
cues
this
summer.
Karisma
Kapoor
shared
a
series
of
pictures
on
Sunday
where
she
could
be
seen
wearing
a
silk
kurta
from
the
house
of
Anavila
which
is
ideal
to
wear
in
this
scorching
heat.
The
kurta
features
a
mandarin
collar
with
front
buttons
which
added
a
statement
in
the
straight
cut
piece.
The
fullsleeve
kurta
has
adjustable
cuffs
that
can
be
tightened
with
buttons.
Furthermore,
the
grey
kurta
has
floral
motifs
all
over
that
is
simply
brilliant
to
make
heads
turn
when
you
wear
it
for
a
brunch
date
or
when
you
go
out
with
your
girlfriends
to
sip
some
coolers
to
beat
the
heat.
The
actress
paired
her
kurta
with
a
pair
of
straight
relaxed
fit
pants
that
perfectly
complemented
the
attire.
Now,
if
you
are
wondering
about
the
price
of
the
kurta
set,
it
is
available
on
the
site
for
Rs.
35,000.
Karisma
Kapoor
teamed
off
her
attire
with
a
pair
of
embroidered
juttis
to
complete
her
outfit.
For
accessories,
the
actress
donned
a
pair
of
silver
hoop
earrings,
beaded
bracelets,
a
watch,
and
paie
of
black
goggles.
In
one
of
the
pictures,
she
could
be
seen
carrying
a
black
handbag.
For
makeup,
Karisma
opted
for
subtle
makeup
featuring
bold
eyebrows,
nude
lipstick,
barely
there
foundation
and
blush.
Lastly,
for
hair,
she
opted
for
minimal
hairdo
with
a
puffy
textured
ponytail.