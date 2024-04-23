Karisma Kapoor Is ‘Summer Lovin’ Doll In Anavila Silk Kurta Set That You Can Swear By In This Scorching Heat

Photo Credit:

Karisma Kapoor In Silk Anavila Kurta: Karisma Kapoor has been a 'summer lovin' doll and she has proved it time and again. From donning breezy saree to slaying in simple silk kurta, Karisma is undoubtedly the one to go to take fashion cues this summer.

Karisma Kapoor Wears Chanderi Silk Saree By Raw Mango Perfect For 'Easy Breezy Evenings', Find Out The Price

Karisma Kapoor's Grey Anavila Kurta Price

Karisma Kapoor shared a series of pictures on Sunday where she could be seen wearing a silk kurta from the house of Anavila which is ideal to wear in this scorching heat. The kurta features a mandarin collar with front buttons which added a statement in the straight cut piece.

The fullsleeve kurta has adjustable cuffs that can be tightened with buttons. Furthermore, the grey kurta has floral motifs all over that is simply brilliant to make heads turn when you wear it for a brunch date or when you go out with your girlfriends to sip some coolers to beat the heat.

The actress paired her kurta with a pair of straight relaxed fit pants that perfectly complemented the attire. Now, if you are wondering about the price of the kurta set, it is available on the site for Rs. 35,000.

Make A Statement Like Dia Mirza In A Beige Silk Organza Saree This Summer, Here's Where You Can Get The Piece

Complete Breakdown Of Karisma Kapoor's Look

Karisma Kapoor teamed off her attire with a pair of embroidered juttis to complete her outfit. For accessories, the actress donned a pair of silver hoop earrings, beaded bracelets, a watch, and paie of black goggles. In one of the pictures, she could be seen carrying a black handbag.

For makeup, Karisma opted for subtle makeup featuring bold eyebrows, nude lipstick, barely there foundation and blush. Lastly, for hair, she opted for minimal hairdo with a puffy textured ponytail.