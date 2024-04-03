Karisma Kapoor Wears Chanderi Silk Saree By Raw Mango Perfect For ‘Easy Breezy Evenings’, Find Out The Price

Karisma
Kapoor
has
been
one
of
our
favorites
when
it
comes
to
taking
fashion
cues
from
her
Indian
attire
wardrobe.
The
actress
recently
posted
a
picture
wearing
a
chanderi
silk
saree
by
Raw
Mango
which
is
perfect
to
wear
on
'easy
breezy
evenings'
this
summer.
Complete
Breakdown
Of
Karisma
Kapoor's
Look
Karisma
Kapoor
shared
the
picture
sitting
beside
a
pool
wearing
a
saree
with
floral
motifs
in
zari
work
all
over.
The
grey
toned
saree
has
a
broad
mint
green
border
with
subtle
golden
thread
along
which
highlights
the
piece
pretty
well.
The
pallu
of
the
handwoven
saree
has
elaborated
golden
zari
work
which
added
a
depth
to
the
minimalistic
attire.
The
'Abhav'
Raw
Mango
saree
is
priced
at
INR
63,800,
and
is
perfect
to
wear
for
parties
as
well.
Karisma
wore
the
attire
with
mint
green
blouse
with
golden
zari
work
along
the
neckline.
For
accessories,
she
coupled
a
pair
of
diamond
studded
earrings
along
with
a
pearl
bracelet
and
a
finger
ring
by
Jet
Gems.
For
makeup,
she
wore
winged
eyeliner
with
mascara
laden
lashes.
She
also
defined
her
eyebrows,
and
opted
for
a
hint
of
blush.
Lastly,
it
was
nude
lips
and
lip
gloss
that
sealed
the
makeup
deal
for
her.
She
kept
her
hair
open
with
a
middle
partition
which
beautifully
framed
her
face.
Styled
by
Esha
L
Amin,
Karisma
kept
her
ethnic
glam
minimal
and
opted
for
a
bindi
to
complete
the
look.
See
the
pictures
here:
On
the
work
front,
Karisma
was
last
seen
in
Netflix's
Murder
Mubarak
which
also
featured
Sara
Ali
Khan,
Vijay
Varma.
Pankaj
Tripathi,
and
Tisca
Chopra.
She
is
all
set
to
be
featured
in
Brown,
which
will
allow
fans
to
see
her
in
a
different
avatar.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 19:47 [IST]