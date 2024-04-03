Karisma Kapoor Wears Chanderi Silk Saree By Raw Mango Perfect For ‘Easy Breezy Evenings’, Find Out The Price

Karisma Kapoor has been one of our favorites when it comes to taking fashion cues from her Indian attire wardrobe. The actress recently posted a picture wearing a chanderi silk saree by Raw Mango which is perfect to wear on 'easy breezy evenings' this summer.

Complete Breakdown Of Karisma Kapoor's Look

Karisma Kapoor shared the picture sitting beside a pool wearing a saree with floral motifs in zari work all over. The grey toned saree has a broad mint green border with subtle golden thread along which highlights the piece pretty well. The pallu of the handwoven saree has elaborated golden zari work which added a depth to the minimalistic attire. The 'Abhav' Raw Mango saree is priced at INR 63,800, and is perfect to wear for parties as well.

Karisma wore the attire with mint green blouse with golden zari work along the neckline. For accessories, she coupled a pair of diamond studded earrings along with a pearl bracelet and a finger ring by Jet Gems.

For makeup, she wore winged eyeliner with mascara laden lashes. She also defined her eyebrows, and opted for a hint of blush. Lastly, it was nude lips and lip gloss that sealed the makeup deal for her. She kept her hair open with a middle partition which beautifully framed her face. Styled by Esha L Amin, Karisma kept her ethnic glam minimal and opted for a bindi to complete the look. See the pictures here:

Karisma Kapoor's Upcoming Projects:

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak which also featured Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma. Pankaj Tripathi, and Tisca Chopra. She is all set to be featured in Brown, which will allow fans to see her in a different avatar.