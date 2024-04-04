Mrunal Thakur’s Ethereal Pink Anarkali By Riddhi Mehra Worth Rs. 79,900 Is Perfect For Summer Wedding Events

Mrunal
Thakur
is
all
set
to
be
celebrated
for
her
upcoming
release,
Family
Star,
and
the
actress
is
super
busy
in
doing
full-on
promotions.
However,
we
have
noticed
a
pattern
that
Mrunal
is
only
opting
for
ethnic
wear
for
the
events,
and
to
be
honest,
killing
the
looks
at
the
same
time.
Mrunal
Thakur
In
Anarkali
By
Riddhi
Mehra
Mrunal
is
all
over
social
media
after
she
has
shared
her
look
in
the
dusty
pink
anarkali.
The
floor
length
anarkali
has
all
over
pleats
along
the
waist
which
worked
as
a
statement
maker.
The
butterfly
shaped
top
of
the
anarkali
gown
has
rich
embroidery
work
in
silver
zari
which
is
an
example
of
fine
work
by
the
designer.
It
has
a
plunging
deep
V
neckline
that
accentuated
the
actress'
decolletage.
Not
to
miss,
the
full
sleeves
adorned
with
embellished
and
embroidery
work
have
added
another
charm
to
the
whole
look.
Mrunal
paired
her
look
with
the
same
colored
dupatta.
Now,
coming
to
the
price
point,
the
Riddhi
Mehra
outfit,
which
is
a
perfect
ethnic
wear
this
summer
for
wedding
and
traditional
events,
is
priced
at
Rs.
79,900.
For
makeup,
the
actress'
makeup
artist
Lochan
kept
the
glam
minimal
with
rosy
lips
and
black
winged
eyeliner.
Her
eyebrows
were
finely
defined
that
beautifully
framed
her
face.
Styled
by
Harmann
Kaur,
Mrunal
picked
a
pair
of
green
drop
earrings
which
perfectly
made
a
contrast
with
the
whole
outfit.
Last
but
not
the
least,
her
textured
ponytail
with
a
side
partition
made
her
look
standout
for
a
reason.
Take
a
look:
Mrunal
is
set
to
be
featured
in
Hi
Nanna
alongside
Telugu
actor
Nani.
She
is
also
busy
with
her
upcoming
film
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
named
VD13.
According
to
the
reports,
she
is
also
in
talks
to
be
cast
alongside
superstar
Chiranjeevi.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 19:16 [IST]