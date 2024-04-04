Mrunal Thakur’s Ethereal Pink Anarkali By Riddhi Mehra Worth Rs. 79,900 Is Perfect For Summer Wedding Events

Mrunal Thakur is all set to be celebrated for her upcoming release, Family Star, and the actress is super busy in doing full-on promotions. However, we have noticed a pattern that Mrunal is only opting for ethnic wear for the events, and to be honest, killing the looks at the same time.

Mrunal Thakur In Anarkali By Riddhi Mehra

Mrunal is all over social media after she has shared her look in the dusty pink anarkali. The floor length anarkali has all over pleats along the waist which worked as a statement maker. The butterfly shaped top of the anarkali gown has rich embroidery work in silver zari which is an example of fine work by the designer. It has a plunging deep V neckline that accentuated the actress' decolletage.

Not to miss, the full sleeves adorned with embellished and embroidery work have added another charm to the whole look. Mrunal paired her look with the same colored dupatta. Now, coming to the price point, the Riddhi Mehra outfit, which is a perfect ethnic wear this summer for wedding and traditional events, is priced at Rs. 79,900.

For makeup, the actress' makeup artist Lochan kept the glam minimal with rosy lips and black winged eyeliner. Her eyebrows were finely defined that beautifully framed her face. Styled by Harmann Kaur, Mrunal picked a pair of green drop earrings which perfectly made a contrast with the whole outfit.

Last but not the least, her textured ponytail with a side partition made her look standout for a reason. Take a look:

Mrunal Thakur's Upcoming Projects

Mrunal is set to be featured in Hi Nanna alongside Telugu actor Nani. She is also busy with her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda, named VD13. According to the reports, she is also in talks to be cast alongside superstar Chiranjeevi.