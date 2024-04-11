Pajama For A Dinner Party? Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows Who The Real Serial Chiller Is In This Vibrant Loungewear

Kareena Kapoor doesn't mind giving us a dose of entertainment and fashion at the same time! The mother of two, who is one of the most celebrated actresses, has also aced the Instagram game as well. From her intriguing vacay posts to mind numbing OOTN posts, Kareena shows us who the boss lady is.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Chills In Pajama

No wonder Kareena is indeed a person who loves to relax. As she basks in the success of Crew, one of Kareena's besties, Malaika Arora, posted a super chill picture of the Bollywood begum wearing vibrant loungewear.

The loungewear features a pair of yellow base pants with peacock blue, green, and orange floral motifs. The amalgamation of vibrant hues has brought out the features even more. She paired off the relaxed fit pants featuring classic piping, which is highlighted in the picture itself, with a top of same color and same prints. The top features two large pockets to carry your belongings.

Kareena paired up the outfit with a golden wristwatch and a black goggles. She could be seen sipping an orange mocktail in the picture shared by Malaika Arora. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, "Bebo in Tuscany is a vibe."

The photo was shared by Kareena as well, she wrote with a sticker, 'Feast mode'.

If you are wondering where you can get the same loungewear to don at a dinner party or for just a casual yet elegant appearance at your own place, let me tell you first that the loungewear is from Cara Cara NYC, named, Amalfi Floral Print Pants and Portofino Silk Top. You can buy them together or alone, choice is yours!

Kareena Kapoor is currently seen in Crew sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta R Kapoor.