Pajama For A Dinner Party? Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows Who The Real Serial Chiller Is In This Vibrant Loungewear

Kareena
Kapoor
doesn't
mind
giving
us
a
dose
of
entertainment
and
fashion
at
the
same
time!
The
mother
of
two,
who
is
one
of
the
most
celebrated
actresses,
has
also
aced
the
Instagram
game
as
well.
From
her
intriguing
vacay
posts
to
mind
numbing
OOTN
posts,
Kareena
shows
us
who
the
boss
lady
is.
No
wonder
Kareena
is
indeed
a
person
who
loves
to
relax.
As
she
basks
in
the
success
of
Crew,
one
of
Kareena's
besties,
Malaika
Arora,
posted
a
super
chill
picture
of
the
Bollywood
begum
wearing
vibrant
loungewear.
The
loungewear
features
a
pair
of
yellow
base
pants
with
peacock
blue,
green,
and
orange
floral
motifs.
The
amalgamation
of
vibrant
hues
has
brought
out
the
features
even
more.
She
paired
off
the
relaxed
fit
pants
featuring
classic
piping,
which
is
highlighted
in
the
picture
itself,
with
a
top
of
same
color
and
same
prints.
The
top
features
two
large
pockets
to
carry
your
belongings.
Kareena
paired
up
the
outfit
with
a
golden
wristwatch
and
a
black
goggles.
She
could
be
seen
sipping
an
orange
mocktail
in
the
picture
shared
by
Malaika
Arora.
Sharing
the
picture,
Malaika
wrote,
"Bebo
in
Tuscany
is
a
vibe."
The
photo
was
shared
by
Kareena
as
well,
she
wrote
with
a
sticker,
'Feast
mode'.
If
you
are
wondering
where
you
can
get
the
same
loungewear
to
don
at
a
dinner
party
or
for
just
a
casual
yet
elegant
appearance
at
your
own
place,
let
me
tell
you
first
that
the
loungewear
is
from
Cara
Cara
NYC,
named,
Amalfi
Floral
Print
Pants
and
Portofino
Silk
Top.
You
can
buy
them
together
or
alone,
choice
is
yours!