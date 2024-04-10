Pooja Hegde's Stylish Streak Continues with Monochrome Ensemble

Pan-India
star
Pooja
Hegde
is
renowned
for
her
impeccable
style,
consistently
making
a
statement
with
her
fashion
choices.
Known
as
a
total
stunner,
she
effortlessly
commands
attention
with
her
sartorial
elegance.
Whether
it's
a
summer
dress
or
a
traditional
saree,
Hegde
has
a
knack
for
elevating
any
outfit
into
a
glamorous
affair.
Recently,
she
showcased
her
style
prowess
in
a
stunning
black
cord
set,
exuding
sophistication
and
grace
on
the
red
carpet.
In
her
latest
appearance,
Pooja
Hegde
captivated
onlookers
with
an
alluring
black
monochrome
look,
leaving
admirers
spellbound.
She
opted
for
black
denim
pants
paired
with
an
oversized
shirt,
worn
open
and
styled
with
a
black
crop
top.
Completing
the
ensemble
with
black
stilettos
and
a
classic
black
Prada
bag,
she
exuded
an
aura
of
understated
elegance.
Her
choice
of
attire,
striking
a
perfect
balance
between
simplicity
and
style,
serves
as
a
stellar
example
for
fashion
enthusiasts.
Hegde's
makeup
featured
thickly-lined
eyes,
complemented
by
light
pink
lips
and
a
dewy
sheen,
while
her
tousled
wavy
hair
left
open
added
a
touch
of
sophistication
to
her
overall
look.