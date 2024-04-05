Will Pregnant Deepika Padukone Miss MET Gala 2024? Is Singham 3, Kalki 2898 AD The REASON?

Deepika
Padukone,
a
name
synonymous
with
grace
and
style,
has
been
a
fixture
at
the
MET
Gala
red
carpet
for
three
years,
each
appearance
more
memorable
than
the
last.
From
her
debut
in
2017
wearing
a
sleek
Tommy
Hilfiger
slip
gown
to
her
extravagant
looks
in
the
following
years,
Deepika
has
never
failed
to
turn
heads.
In
2018,
she
dazzled
in
a
stunning
red
outfit
by
Prabal
Gurung
and
in
2019,
she
opted
for
an
elaborate
pink
lurex
Jacquard
gown
by
Zac
Posen,
adorned
with
400
three-dimensional
embroidered
pieces.
These
appearances
not
only
marked
her
as
a
global
style
icon
but
also
showcased
her
ability
to
carry
off
intricate
and
elaborate
designs
with
ease.
However,
fans
eagerly
awaiting
to
see
Deepika's
choice
for
this
year's
MET
Gala
will
have
to
hold
their
anticipation
a
bit
longer.
It
has
been
revealed
that
the
actress
will
not
be
attending
the
event
this
year
due
to
prior
commitments.
Currently
engaged
in
the
shooting
of
'Singham
3'
and
preparing
for
the
launch
of
'Kalki
2898
AD'
set
for
May,
Deepika's
schedule
is
packed.
Despite
expecting
her
first
baby,
she
continues
to
fulfill
her
professional
commitments
with
the
same
dedication
and
vigor.
Deepika's
MET
Gala
2019
gown,
crafted
by
Zac
Posen,
stood
out
not
just
for
its
design
but
also
for
its
construction,
involving
engineers
to
create
over
400
3D-printed
embroidery
pieces,
making
the
gown
a
marvel
of
fashion
and
technology.
The
gown,
costing
over
$75,000,
exemplified
the
meticulous
craftsmanship
and
innovation
that
goes
into
celebrity
styling
for
high-profile
events
like
the
MET
Gala.
A
source
close
to
the
actress
commented
on
her
absence
from
this
year's
MET
Gala,
highlighting
her
stature
as
India's
biggest
global
brand
ambassador.
The
source
noted,
"Deepika
Padukone
has
been
a
regular
on
the
MET
Gala
Red
Carpet,
captivating
audiences
with
her
style.
It
is
natural
for
fans
to
look
forward
to
her
appearance.
However,
with
the
filming
of
'Singham
3'
and
the
upcoming
release
of
'Kalki
2898
AD',
her
schedule
does
not
permit
her
to
attend
this
year's
MET
Gala."
Deepika's
absence
will
undoubtedly
be
felt
on
the
red
carpet,
where
she
has
consistently
made
a
mark
with
her
fashion
choices.
Her
engagements
with
upcoming
projects
and
her
new
role
as
a
mother
show
her
commitment
to
her
career
and
personal
life,
making
her
an
inspiration
for
many.
Fans
can
look
forward
to
her
future
projects
and,
perhaps,
her
return
to
the
MET
Gala
in
the
years
to
come.