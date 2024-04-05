Will Pregnant Deepika Padukone Miss MET Gala 2024? Is Singham 3, Kalki 2898 AD The REASON?

Deepika Padukone, a name synonymous with grace and style, has been a fixture at the MET Gala red carpet for three years, each appearance more memorable than the last. From her debut in 2017 wearing a sleek Tommy Hilfiger slip gown to her extravagant looks in the following years, Deepika has never failed to turn heads. In 2018, she dazzled in a stunning red outfit by Prabal Gurung and in 2019, she opted for an elaborate pink lurex Jacquard gown by Zac Posen, adorned with 400 three-dimensional embroidered pieces. These appearances not only marked her as a global style icon but also showcased her ability to carry off intricate and elaborate designs with ease.

However, fans eagerly awaiting to see Deepika's choice for this year's MET Gala will have to hold their anticipation a bit longer. It has been revealed that the actress will not be attending the event this year due to prior commitments. Currently engaged in the shooting of 'Singham 3' and preparing for the launch of 'Kalki 2898 AD' set for May, Deepika's schedule is packed. Despite expecting her first baby, she continues to fulfill her professional commitments with the same dedication and vigor.

Deepika's MET Gala 2019 gown, crafted by Zac Posen, stood out not just for its design but also for its construction, involving engineers to create over 400 3D-printed embroidery pieces, making the gown a marvel of fashion and technology. The gown, costing over $75,000, exemplified the meticulous craftsmanship and innovation that goes into celebrity styling for high-profile events like the MET Gala.

A source close to the actress commented on her absence from this year's MET Gala, highlighting her stature as India's biggest global brand ambassador. The source noted, "Deepika Padukone has been a regular on the MET Gala Red Carpet, captivating audiences with her style. It is natural for fans to look forward to her appearance. However, with the filming of 'Singham 3' and the upcoming release of 'Kalki 2898 AD', her schedule does not permit her to attend this year's MET Gala."

Deepika's absence will undoubtedly be felt on the red carpet, where she has consistently made a mark with her fashion choices. Her engagements with upcoming projects and her new role as a mother show her commitment to her career and personal life, making her an inspiration for many. Fans can look forward to her future projects and, perhaps, her return to the MET Gala in the years to come.