PRICE REVEALED: Kiara Advani Aces Her Airport Look In Affordable Oversized Shirt Sweater

Kiara
Advani
Airport
Look:
Besides
winning
hearts
with
her
terrific
acting
and
her
mesmerizing
beauty,
Kiara
Advani
is
also
known
for
her
stylish
looks.
The
actress
often
serves
fashion
goals
with
her
sartorial
choices.
On
Sunday
morning,
the
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha
actress
made
heads
turns
at
the
Mumbai
airport
as
she
was
spotted
jetting
off
somewhere
with
her
handsome
husband
Sidharth
Malhotra.
Kiara's
airport
fashion
game
was
on
point.
She
wore
a
blue-and-white
semi-formal
ensemble.
Her
OOTD
was
comfy
yet
super-stylish.
PRICE
REVEALED:
Kiara
Advani
Wears
A
Blue-And-White
Affordable
Shirt
Sweater
Kiara
Advani
aces
her
airport
fashion
game
in
a
blue-and-white
striped
shirt
sweater
from
the
brand
Zara.
The
actress
nailed
her
airport
look
in
an
semi-formal
ensemble
that
dished
out
cool
and
comfy
vibes.
The
outfit
featured
a
knit
sweater
with
a
crisp
lapel
collar
and
loon
sleeves.
And
contrasting
poplin
fabric
detail.
The
easy-breezy
shirt
sweater
also
came
with
long
sleeves.
Liked
Kiara's
cool
OOTD?
Well,
it's
super-affordable
and
you
can
add
it
to
your
wardrobe
as
well.
The
striped
shirt
sweater
is
available
at
Zara's
official
website
and
currently
comes
with
a
price
tag
of
Rs
1,890
on
discount!
The
outfit
is
originally
priced
at
Rs
4,290!
The
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
paired
her
semi-formal
striped
ensemble
with
a
pair
of
matching
white
high-waisted
and
floor-length
pants.
To
round
off
her
look,
the
actress
opted
for
a
pair
of
transparent
sandals
with
platform
heels.
When
it
came
to
accessories,
Kiara
kept
things
minimal
with
dark-tinted
sunglasses
and
a
unique
electric
blue
tote
bag.
As
for
her
makeup,
the
diva
kept
it
simple
and
natural
with
flawless
dewy
base,
well-groomed
eyebrows,
blushed
cheeks
and
glossy
lips.
Keeping
the
heat
in
mind,
Kiara
styled
her
hair
a
loose
slick-back
tied
hairstyle
with
a
middle
parting,
giving
it
an
effortless
look.
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 16:54 [IST]