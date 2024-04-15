Ranveer Singh Turns Showstopper At Varanasi's Namo Ghat- Details About His Manish Malhotra Outfit
Ranveer Singh recently spotlighted Banarasi weaves at a Varanasi fashion event, showcasing the city's textile heritage. His participation reinvigorated interest in traditional crafts, blending them with modern style.
Ranveer
Singh
recently
made
a
significant
impact
as
the
showstopper
at
a
special
fashion
event
in
Varanasi,
aimed
at
highlighting
the
city's
traditional
handicrafts
and
handlooms.
His
participation
brought
the
spotlight
back
to
the
Banarasi
weaves,
a
treasure
of
Varanasi's
textile
heritage
that
had
been
fading
from
mainstream
fashion.
The
fashion
show
set
against
the
Namo
Ghat's
scenic
beauty,
with
Singh
dressed
in
a
splendid
purple
and
gold
brocade
kurta,
dhoti,
and
dupatta,
designed
by
Manish
Malhotra,
showcased
the
rich
textile
tradition
and
its
modern
relevance.
His
vibrant
personality
and
distinctive
style
added
a
new
layer
of
appeal
to
the
Banarasi
weaves,
drawing
attention
from
around
the
globe
to
Varanasi's
cultural
richness.
Ranveer
Singh's
visit
to
the
Vishwanath
Temple
earlier
in
the
day
caused
quite
a
stir
among
fans,
underscoring
the
immense
popularity
he
enjoys
in
the
region.
His
role
in
the
fashion
event
not
only
highlighted
his
influence
as
a
cultural
and
fashion
icon
but
also
played
a
crucial
part
in
reviving
the
legacy
of
Banarasi
weaves
in
contemporary
fashion.
The
event
marked
a
momentous
occasion
where
tradition
met
modernity,
thanks
to
Singh's
dynamic
presence
on
the
runway.
His
ability
to
mesmerize
the
audience
and
bring
global
focus
to
India's
rich
cultural
heritage
reaffirms
his
status
as
a
formidable
force
in
both
the
entertainment
and
fashion
industries.
Ranveer
Singh's
association
with
the
fashion
show
in
Varanasi
serves
as
a
testament
to
his
capability
to
redefine
style
narratives
and
breathe
new
life
into
traditional
textiles,
making
a
lasting
impact
on
the
fashion
landscape.