Redditors Lose Mind Noticing Alia Bhatt's Designer Saree Matching Tablecloth At The Hope Gala, See Picture

If
you
are
a
true
blue
Bollywood
buff,
you
must've
heard
about
Alia
Bhatt's
much-talked-about
saree,
designed
by
Abu
Jani
Sandeep
Khosla,
at
the
Hope
Gala.
It
is
definitely
not
a
usual
piece
that
people
witness
every
other
day!
The
actress
hosted
the
gala
in
London
to
raise
funds
for
the
Salaam
Bombay
foundation
wearing
the
vintage
saree
by
the
designer
duo
that
was
widely
appreciated
and
made
headlines
for
the
excellent
craftsmanship.
Complete
Breakdown
of
Alia
Bhatt's
Look
At
The
Hope
Gala
At
their
Instagram
handle,
the
designer
duo
shared
a
series
of
enchanting
pictures
of
the
actress
wearing
the
ivory
saree
adorned
with
white
embroidery
work
all
over
featuring
resham
thread.
She
paired
it
with
a
halter
neck
tulle
blouse
featuring
elaborated
silk
thread
work
which
was
given
another
dimension
by
adding
crystals
along
with
strings
of
pearls
in
the
back.
As
claimed
by
the
designer
duo,
the
saree
was
'handmade
in
1994-30
years
ago'
and
it
took
'3500
hours'
of
meticulous
craftsmanship.
Now,
coming
back
to
her
look,
she
kept
her
accessories
game
quite
minimal
and
opted
for
a
pair
of
silver
statement
earrings
from
Heeramaneck
&
Son.
For
hair,
Alia
opted
for
natural
waves
with
a
side
partition
that
added
a
softness
to
the
look.
For
makeup,
makeup
artist
Wendy
Rowe
opted
for
sharp
contour
that
added
a
depth
to
her
round
face.
With
nude
gloss,
beaming
highlighter,
subtle
smokey
eyes,
the
look
was
perfectly
aligning
with
the
attire.
Take
a
look
at
the
pictures:
Redditors
Find
Out
Strangely
Similar
Tablecloth
Next
To
Alia
Bhatt
At
The
Hope
Gala
After
Alia's
look
went
viral
and
a
video
from
the
gala
where
she
could
be
heard
singing
along
with
musician
Harshdeep
Kaur,
a
redditor
took
a
screenshot
of
the
video
and
claimed
that
the
tablecloth
next
to
Alia
is
strangely
similar
to
the
pattern
and
color
of
her
vintage
saree.
Sharing
the
picture,
the
redditor
wrote,
"Alia
Bhatt's
saree
literally
matches
the
tablecloth
at
the
Hope
Gala."
Reacting
to
this,
one
redditor
commented,
"Indian
designers
are
such
a
liar.
All
those
vintage
xyz
3500
hours
abc
only
for
the
fabric
to
be
similar
to
a
freaking
table
cloth." Another
commented,
"She
is
getting
merged
with
the
table."
One
user
wrote,
"Just
because
it's
30
years
old
and
took
5000
hours
by
handwork
to
be
made,
doesn't
make
it
iconic
or
beautiful."