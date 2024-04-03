Redditors Lose Mind Noticing Alia Bhatt's Designer Saree Matching Tablecloth At The Hope Gala, See Picture

If you are a true blue Bollywood buff, you must've heard about Alia Bhatt's much-talked-about saree, designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, at the Hope Gala. It is definitely not a usual piece that people witness every other day! The actress hosted the gala in London to raise funds for the Salaam Bombay foundation wearing the vintage saree by the designer duo that was widely appreciated and made headlines for the excellent craftsmanship.

Complete Breakdown of Alia Bhatt's Look At The Hope Gala

At their Instagram handle, the designer duo shared a series of enchanting pictures of the actress wearing the ivory saree adorned with white embroidery work all over featuring resham thread. She paired it with a halter neck tulle blouse featuring elaborated silk thread work which was given another dimension by adding crystals along with strings of pearls in the back. As claimed by the designer duo, the saree was 'handmade in 1994-30 years ago' and it took '3500 hours' of meticulous craftsmanship.

Now, coming back to her look, she kept her accessories game quite minimal and opted for a pair of silver statement earrings from Heeramaneck & Son. For hair, Alia opted for natural waves with a side partition that added a softness to the look. For makeup, makeup artist Wendy Rowe opted for sharp contour that added a depth to her round face. With nude gloss, beaming highlighter, subtle smokey eyes, the look was perfectly aligning with the attire. Take a look at the pictures:

Redditors Find Out Strangely Similar Tablecloth Next To Alia Bhatt At The Hope Gala

After Alia's look went viral and a video from the gala where she could be heard singing along with musician Harshdeep Kaur, a redditor took a screenshot of the video and claimed that the tablecloth next to Alia is strangely similar to the pattern and color of her vintage saree. Sharing the picture, the redditor wrote, "Alia Bhatt's saree literally matches the tablecloth at the Hope Gala."

Reacting to this, one redditor commented, "Indian designers are such a liar. All those vintage xyz 3500 hours abc only for the fabric to be similar to a freaking table cloth." Another commented, "She is getting merged with the table." One user wrote, "Just because it's 30 years old and took 5000 hours by handwork to be made, doesn't make it iconic or beautiful."

So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's recently look at the Hope Gala? Is it really worth the hype?