Rekha’s Filmfare Shoot Over The Years Make Redditors ‘Worship The Queen’, See Pictures

Rekha has been an undisputed and unchallenged Bollywood queen who is admired irrespective of the age group and generations. Her sartorial choices and timeless beauty have been a point of discussion time and again. The diva has been a favorite of many including the fashion photographers for her charisma and edgy style throughout her illustrated career spanning over decades.

Recently, a redditor posted one such series of pictures of her shoot for Filmfare, and undoubtedly, it assembled the fans to 'worship the queen'. Trust me when I say that it is a visual treat for fashionistas out there and it proved how the legendary actress was way ahead of her time when it comes to thinking out of the box.

Redditor Posted A Series Of Photos Of Rekha's Filmfare Photoshoot

The true blue diva is one of the beloved figures whose eccentric fashion choices are still relevant and widely discussed. Even if you scrutinize her looks carefully, it is not only the unconventional clothing choices, but also the enviable makeup finish and over-the-top yet graceful hairstyles that made her stand out.

The series of pictures shows Rekha donning stunning head accessories ranging from headwraps to scarves. Not only just that, she could be seen teaming them up with elaborated accessories. The extravaganza could be seen in the pearl choker, gold hoop earrings, and fine hair accessories as well.

Even in one picture, Rekha could be seen channeling her famous character, Amiran from Umrao Jaan, where she was seen wearing a stunning hand bracelet coupled with kundan bangles, mathapatti, and a statement choker.

What I have observed, Rekha didn't play the minimalistic game and rather opted for bold eyes along with bold lips. Her mascara laden false lashes, white rimmed eyes, and winged eyeliner made the look even brighter. Also, when feathered brown was not even a thing, Rekha introduced this to Bollywood back in the 90s, and it can be seen in the pictures clearly. So, do I need to mention who is the OG of 'em all?

Here's What Redditors Have to Say About Rekha's Iconic Looks

After the pictures were posted, one redditor commented, "I bet the slang slay was invented only because we ran out of words to worship the queen," another joined saying, "A diva irreplaceable for the next 10 decades." One user wrote, "She was aesthetic before it was a thing," and I can't agree more!

What do you think about Rekha's looks?