Rekha’s Filmfare Shoot Over The Years Make Redditors ‘Worship The Queen’, See Pictures

Rekha
has
been
an
undisputed
and
unchallenged
Bollywood
queen
who
is
admired
irrespective
of
the
age
group
and
generations.
Her
sartorial
choices
and
timeless
beauty
have
been
a
point
of
discussion
time
and
again.
The
diva
has
been
a
favorite
of
many
including
the
fashion
photographers
for
her
charisma
and
edgy
style
throughout
her
illustrated
career
spanning
over
decades.
Recently,
a
redditor
posted
one
such
series
of
pictures
of
her
shoot
for
Filmfare,
and
undoubtedly,
it
assembled
the
fans
to
'worship
the
queen'.
Trust
me
when
I
say
that
it
is
a
visual
treat
for
fashionistas
out
there
and
it
proved
how
the
legendary
actress
was
way
ahead
of
her
time
when
it
comes
to
thinking
out
of
the
box.
Redditor
Posted
A
Series
Of
Photos
Of
Rekha's
Filmfare
Photoshoot
The
true
blue
diva
is
one
of
the
beloved
figures
whose
eccentric
fashion
choices
are
still
relevant
and
widely
discussed.
Even
if
you
scrutinize
her
looks
carefully,
it
is
not
only
the
unconventional
clothing
choices,
but
also
the
enviable
makeup
finish
and
over-the-top
yet
graceful
hairstyles
that
made
her
stand
out.
The
series
of
pictures
shows
Rekha
donning
stunning
head
accessories
ranging
from
headwraps
to
scarves.
Not
only
just
that,
she
could
be
seen
teaming
them
up
with
elaborated
accessories.
The
extravaganza
could
be
seen
in
the
pearl
choker,
gold
hoop
earrings,
and
fine
hair
accessories
as
well.
Even
in
one
picture,
Rekha
could
be
seen
channeling
her
famous
character,
Amiran
from
Umrao
Jaan,
where
she
was
seen
wearing
a
stunning
hand
bracelet
coupled
with
kundan
bangles,
mathapatti,
and
a
statement
choker.
What
I
have
observed,
Rekha
didn't
play
the
minimalistic
game
and
rather
opted
for
bold
eyes
along
with
bold
lips.
Her
mascara
laden
false
lashes,
white
rimmed
eyes,
and
winged
eyeliner
made
the
look
even
brighter.
Also,
when
feathered
brown
was
not
even
a
thing,
Rekha
introduced
this
to
Bollywood
back
in
the
90s,
and
it
can
be
seen
in
the
pictures
clearly.
So,
do
I
need
to
mention
who
is
the
OG
of
'em
all?
Here's
What
Redditors
Have
to
Say
About
Rekha's
Iconic
Looks
After
the
pictures
were
posted,
one
redditor
commented,
"I
bet
the
slang
slay
was
invented
only
because
we
ran
out
of
words
to
worship
the
queen," another
joined
saying,
"A
diva
irreplaceable
for
the
next
10
decades."
One
user
wrote,
"She
was
aesthetic
before
it
was
a
thing,"
and
I
can't
agree
more!
What
do
you
think
about
Rekha's
looks?