Sai Pallavi’s Minimalistic Saree Game Is All You Need To Follow This Summer For Effortless Styling

Sai
Pallavi
is
widely
adored
for
her
natural
beauty
and
effortless
styling.
Right
after
she
got
the
right
exposure
with
her
role
in
Netflix's
Shyam
Singha
Roy,
the
actress
managed
to
make
a
permanent
spot
in
people's
hearts.
Now,
as
summer
has
already
approached,
and
in
a
good
way,
to
the
Indian
subcontinent,
we
are
dreadfully
looking
for
styling
options
where
we
can
look
graceful
without
compromising
our
comfort
in
this
scorching
heat.
Well,
only
Sai
Pallavi
could
wear
a
lightweight
cotton
saree
on
her
birthday.
Flaunting
her
natural
beauty,
Pallavi
wore
a
printed
saree
with
floral
motifs
all
over.
The
soothing
powder
blue
color
can
surely
become
the
latest
sensation
this
summer.
Pallavi's
pick
from
Label
Earthen
is
one
of
a
kind
to
be
honest.
The
vivid
red
saree
has
been
made
even
more
eye
catchy
with
the
golden
pallu
with
elaborated
zari
work.
The
scalloped
border
made
the
whole
piece
even
more
vivid
while
the
floral
golden
embroidery
work
in
all
over
saree
deserves
special
mention
for
fine
craftsmanship.
Sai
Pallavi
wore
this
pink
kanjeevaram
saree
from
Ekaya
Banaras,
which
is
priced
at
Rs.
1,38,975
for
the
promotion
of
her
movie,
Shyam
Singha
Roy.
The
real
zari
work
all
over
the
saree
is
a
sight
to
behold
and
it
is
just
appropriate
to
wear
in
special
events
this
summer.
The
actress
opted
for
a
powder
blue
saree
from
Mrunalini
Rao,
priced
at
Rs.
1,12,000,
which
is
perfect
to
wear
for
casual
events
where
you
want
to
look
effortlessly
stylish.
The
intricate
resham
thread
work
all
over
the
scalloped
border
is
undoubtedly
the
best
part
about
the
outfit
that
can
make
you
stand
out
any
time.