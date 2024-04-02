PRICE REVEALED: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Exudes Charm In A METALLIC Corset Top

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Metallic Corset Top Price: The talented and gorgeous actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu surely knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. The Shaakuntalam actress recently made a fashion statement in a stunning metallic corset top and we couldn't stop gushing over her look.

Last month, Amazon Prime Video India announced its new release slate and Samantha stole the show with her oh-so-glamorous avatar. She wore a sexy backless metallic corset top designed by the renowned Krésha Bajaj. The unique top - made out of layered gunmetal micro feather sequins - featured a sleeveless silhouette and a halter-like neckline with a deep slit flaunting her well-built midriff. Samantha paired her super-sultry top with black pants with dramatic flares.

As per the designer, Samantha's edgy top is inspired from our Faience Blouse and turned into an edgy warrior-esque piece that can be worn with literally anything.

Samantha opted for diamond-studded rings and a pair of statement earrings to elevate her edgy look. She also added the iconic and luxurious silver Bvlgari Serpenti wristwatch for that extra glam.

The diva unleashed her inner warrior and went for a bold makeup look. Adding the oomph to her super-sultry look, Samantha went on with dewy base with silver smokey eyeshadow, smudged kohl, a dramatic winged eyeliner, well-groomed eyebrows, mascara-laden lashes, well-contoured cheeks with a pinch of blush and nude lips. Her hair needs special mention. She styled her luscious locks in a classic 90's blowout.

Wondering how much Samantha's ensemble cost? Well, as per Kresha's official website, Samantha's classy yet sultry ensemble comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 98,000! Yes, you read that right!

On the workfront, the actress will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny - the Indian installment of Russo brothers' action-packed Citadel series which had starred our desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Directed by Raj & DK, the Indian spin-off series stars Varun and Samantha as spy agents.