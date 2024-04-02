PRICE REVEALED: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Exudes Charm In A METALLIC Corset Top

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
Metallic
Corset
Top
Price:
The
talented
and
gorgeous
actress
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
surely
knows
how
to
make
heads
turn
with
her
sartorial
choices.
The
Shaakuntalam
actress
recently
made
a
fashion
statement
in
a
stunning
metallic
corset
top
and
we
couldn't
stop
gushing
over
her
look.
Last
month,
Amazon
Prime
Video
India
announced
its
new
release
slate
and
Samantha
stole
the
show
with
her
oh-so-glamorous
avatar.
She
wore
a
sexy
backless
metallic
corset
top
designed
by
the
renowned
Krésha
Bajaj.
The
unique
top
-
made
out
of
layered
gunmetal
micro
feather
sequins
-
featured
a
sleeveless
silhouette
and
a
halter-like
neckline
with
a
deep
slit
flaunting
her
well-built
midriff.
Samantha
paired
her
super-sultry
top
with
black
pants
with
dramatic
flares.
As
per
the
designer,
Samantha's
edgy
top
is
inspired
from
our
Faience
Blouse
and
turned
into
an
edgy
warrior-esque
piece
that
can
be
worn
with
literally
anything.
Samantha
opted
for
diamond-studded
rings
and
a
pair
of
statement
earrings
to
elevate
her
edgy
look.
She
also
added
the
iconic
and
luxurious
silver
Bvlgari
Serpenti
wristwatch
for
that
extra
glam.
The
diva
unleashed
her
inner
warrior
and
went
for
a
bold
makeup
look.
Adding
the
oomph
to
her
super-sultry
look,
Samantha
went
on
with
dewy
base
with
silver
smokey
eyeshadow,
smudged
kohl,
a
dramatic
winged
eyeliner,
well-groomed
eyebrows,
mascara-laden
lashes,
well-contoured
cheeks
with
a
pinch
of
blush
and
nude
lips.
Her
hair
needs
special
mention.
She
styled
her
luscious
locks
in
a
classic
90's
blowout.
Wondering
how
much
Samantha's
ensemble
cost?
Well,
as
per
Kresha's
official
website,
Samantha's
classy
yet
sultry
ensemble
comes
with
a
whopping
price
tag
of
Rs
98,000!
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
On
the
workfront,
the
actress
will
next
be
seen
opposite
Varun
Dhawan
in
Citadel:
Honey
Bunny
-
the
Indian
installment
of
Russo
brothers'
action-packed
Citadel
series
which
had
starred
our
desi
girl
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas.
Directed
by
Raj
&
DK,
the
Indian
spin-off
series
stars
Varun
and
Samantha
as
spy
agents.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 19:36 [IST]