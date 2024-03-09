Seerat Kapoor Flaunts Toned Legs In Embroidered Cape High Slit Gown Worth Over Rs 2 Lakh- Details Inside!

Seerat Kapoor, known for her elegance and charm, recently left everyone awestruck at a Teach for Change event. Despite her hectic schedule, Seerat always finds time for social causes. She recently shared some stunning pictures of herself on social media, dressed in the Medusa collection by AMIT GT, which showcased her timeless sophistication.

The outfit, a blend of black and gold, featured a sleeveless deep plunging neckline and a high-slit cut dress with intricate embroidery. It was complemented by an embellished cape, making Seerat look absolutely stunning. This ensemble, valued at Rs. 2,11,000, highlighted Seerat's figure with its detailed design and embellishments.

To complete her look, Seerat chose minimal accessories, including diamond earrings from Siddhartha Fine Jewelers and black Steve Madden heels with silver stripes. These accessories, along with her attire, came to a total cost of approximately 50,000 Rs. Her makeup and hairstyle added to her elegant presence, with dewy makeup, winged eyeliner, nude lips, and her hair styled in a messy wavy bun.

Seerat Kapoor's dedication to social causes, such as her involvement with Teach for Change, along with her ability to dazzle in high fashion, makes her an inspiration. Her fans have expressed their admiration for her beauty and her commitment to making a positive impact, with comments like "You are killing it" and "Slayin' Goddess Beauty" flooding her social media.

It's clear that Seerat Kapoor continues to inspire many with her grace, charm, and dedication to helping others, while staying true to her roots. Her recent appearance and social media activity serve as a testament to her influence and commitment to making a difference in the world.