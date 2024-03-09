Seerat Kapoor Flaunts Toned Legs In Embroidered Cape High Slit Gown Worth Over Rs 2 Lakh- Details Inside!

Seerat
Kapoor,
known
for
her
elegance
and
charm,
recently
left
everyone
awestruck
at
a
Teach
for
Change
event.
Despite
her
hectic
schedule,
Seerat
always
finds
time
for
social
causes.
She
recently
shared
some
stunning
pictures
of
herself
on
social
media,
dressed
in
the
Medusa
collection
by
AMIT
GT,
which
showcased
her
timeless
sophistication.
The
outfit,
a
blend
of
black
and
gold,
featured
a
sleeveless
deep
plunging
neckline
and
a
high-slit
cut
dress
with
intricate
embroidery.
It
was
complemented
by
an
embellished
cape,
making
Seerat
look
absolutely
stunning.
This
ensemble,
valued
at
Rs.
2,11,000,
highlighted
Seerat's
figure
with
its
detailed
design
and
embellishments.
To
complete
her
look,
Seerat
chose
minimal
accessories,
including
diamond
earrings
from
Siddhartha
Fine
Jewelers
and
black
Steve
Madden
heels
with
silver
stripes.
These
accessories,
along
with
her
attire,
came
to
a
total
cost
of
approximately
50,000
Rs.
Her
makeup
and
hairstyle
added
to
her
elegant
presence,
with
dewy
makeup,
winged
eyeliner,
nude
lips,
and
her
hair
styled
in
a
messy
wavy
bun.
Seerat
Kapoor's
dedication
to
social
causes,
such
as
her
involvement
with
Teach
for
Change,
along
with
her
ability
to
dazzle
in
high
fashion,
makes
her
an
inspiration.
Her
fans
have
expressed
their
admiration
for
her
beauty
and
her
commitment
to
making
a
positive
impact,
with
comments
like
"You
are
killing
it" and
"Slayin'
Goddess
Beauty"
flooding
her
social
media.
It's
clear
that
Seerat
Kapoor
continues
to
inspire
many
with
her
grace,
charm,
and
dedication
to
helping
others,
while
staying
true
to
her
roots.
Her
recent
appearance
and
social
media
activity
serve
as
a
testament
to
her
influence
and
commitment
to
making
a
difference
in
the
world.