Siddhant Chaturvedi Is The Ultimate Youth Icon & Here's The Proof

Siddhant Chaturvedi is known for his unique and experimental style. Ranging from his signature streetwear to his dapper suits or even ethnic outfits as it fits the occasion, the actor never fails to impress up with his sartorial picks. Here are some of his recent red carpet looks, which have us drooling over him!

At the recent award function- Femina Mamaearth Beautiful Indians 2024, Siddhant looked fantastic in a sleek black suit. His dramatic hairstyle brought a vintage flair to his look, elevating it further. The pinstripe detailing on the suit paired with his handcrafted formal shoes added another dimension. We loved seeing him in this all black moment!

Siddhant Chaturvedi attended the Grazia Young Fashion Awards in a classic well-tailored suit with his own unique touch, where he was aptly presented with the fashion next award. Siddhant paired a crisp white suit with a unique crochet shirt, taking his outfit to the next level. Bringing his personal style to the outfit, Siddhant paired this gorgeous white look with wine shoes and statement pink tinted glasses.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen rocking a desi outfit during Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar party. Ditching the usual red carpet opulance, he opted for a classic dark blue kurta, showcasing his appreciation for a timeless look. The simple silhouette kept the focus on his effortless cool.

Siddhant Chaturvedi continues to be a force to be reckoned with, not only on screen but also on the red carpet. We look forward to seeing all of his upcoming projects and red carpet looks!