Siddhant Chaturvedi Is The Ultimate Youth Icon & Here's The Proof

Siddhant
Chaturvedi
is
known
for
his
unique
and
experimental
style.
Ranging
from
his
signature
streetwear
to
his
dapper
suits
or
even
ethnic
outfits
as
it
fits
the
occasion,
the
actor
never
fails
to
impress
up
with
his
sartorial
picks.
Here
are
some
of
his
recent
red
carpet
looks,
which
have
us
drooling
over
him!
At
the
recent
award
function-
Femina
Mamaearth
Beautiful
Indians
2024,
Siddhant
looked
fantastic
in
a
sleek
black
suit.
His
dramatic
hairstyle
brought
a
vintage
flair
to
his
look,
elevating
it
further.
The
pinstripe
detailing
on
the
suit
paired
with
his
handcrafted
formal
shoes
added
another
dimension.
We
loved
seeing
him
in
this
all
black
moment!
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
attended
the
Grazia
Young
Fashion
Awards
in
a
classic
well-tailored
suit
with
his
own
unique
touch,
where
he
was
aptly
presented
with
the
fashion
next
award.
Siddhant
paired
a
crisp
white
suit
with
a
unique
crochet
shirt,
taking
his
outfit
to
the
next
level.
Bringing
his
personal
style
to
the
outfit,
Siddhant
paired
this
gorgeous
white
look
with
wine
shoes
and
statement
pink
tinted
glasses.
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
was
seen
rocking
a
desi
outfit
during
Baba
Siddique's
annual
Iftaar
party.
Ditching
the
usual
red
carpet
opulance,
he
opted
for
a
classic
dark
blue
kurta,
showcasing
his
appreciation
for
a
timeless
look.
The
simple
silhouette
kept
the
focus
on
his
effortless
cool.
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
continues
to
be
a
force
to
be
reckoned
with,
not
only
on
screen
but
also
on
the
red
carpet.
We
look
forward
to
seeing
all
of
his
upcoming
projects
and
red
carpet
looks!
Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 15:17 [IST]