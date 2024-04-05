Sobhita Dhulipala Sets Vision In Gaurav Gupta Couture For Modern Day White Wedding Brides

Photo
High
Heel
Confidential
Sobhita
Dhulipala's
style
statement
has
been
an
absolute
treat
for
fashionistas
out
there
who
take
fashion
cues
from
their
favorite
Bollywood
celebrities.
The
actress'
fashion
picks
range
from
quirky
accessories
to
elegant
dresses,
signifying,
she
stands
for
the
masses
when
it
comes
to
becoming
a
fashion
icon.
Recently,
Sobhita
attended
Dev
Patel
starrer
Monkey
Man
premiere
in
LA
wearing
a
white
silhouette
that
serves
a
vision
for
modern
day
white
wedding
brides,
who
are
not
afraid
of
trying
something
new
and
unconventional.
Sobhita
could
be
seen
wearing
an
outfit
featuring
an
off-shoulder
top
with
plunging
sweetheart
neckline
that
accentuated
her
decolletage.
The
corset
design
hugged
her
curves
rightly
highlighting
her
hourglass
body.
The
asymmetric
peplum
shape
of
the
upperwear
has
further
flaunted
her
waist
and
undoubtedly
made
a
statement.
Now,
coming
to
the
detailing,
the
upperwear
features
elaborated
pearls
and
embellished
designs
which
are
the
signature
of
Gaurav
Gupta.
Sobhita
teamed
off
the
top
with
a
pair
of
straight
fit
pants
featuring
a
floor
length
pleated
extension.
She
has
picked
a
pair
of
silver
drop
earrings
to
accessorize
her
look.
Her
pointed
heels
were
also
noteworthy
that
come
in
clear
bases
featuring
silver
studded
design.
For
makeup,
Sobhita
opted
for
nude
glossy
lips
along
with
bold
black
winged
eyeliner.
Her
contoured
face,
defined
bushy
brows,
and
beaming
highlighter
beautifully
framed
the
face.
Lastly,
for
hair,
Sobhita
chose
a
bun
with
open
layers
that
added
softness
to
her
look.
Sobhita
Dhulipala
is
currently
seen
as
a
pivotal
character
in
Monkey
Man
along
with
Dev
Patel.
She
is
gearing
up
for
Jigra
where
she
will
be
seen
sharing
screen
space
with
Alia
Bhatt.
Sobhita
was
last
seen
in
Night
Manager
2
alongside
Aditya
Roy
Kapur.
Her
last
big
release
includes
PS
II
where
she
played
the
role
of
Vaanathi.