Sonakshi Sinha's Ethereal Look In Anushka Khanna Ensemble For Heeramandi Promotion Turns Heads
Sonakshi Sinha recently showcased an ethereal look in the promotion of 'Heeramandi,' wearing an Anushka Khanna creation. Her ensemble featured a captivating purple Bandhani kurta, complemented by elegant silver jewelry, setting a new standard for red carpet glamour and offering a glimpse into the luxurious world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming series.
Sonakshi
Sinha
recently
caught
the
public
eye
with
her
stunning
look
in
the
teaser
of
the
song
"Tilasmi
Bahein" from
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
upcoming
debut
series,
"Heeramandi."
Dressed
in
an
Anushka
Khanna
creation,
her
ethereal
presence
has
created
a
buzz.
For
a
promotional
event
of
the
series,
she
wore
a
captivating
purple
Bandhani
handkerchief
kurta
paired
with
a
gharara
and
a
matching
Bandhani
overlay,
demonstrating
the
design
prowess
of
Anushka
Khanna
once
more.
SONAKSHI
SINHA
SIZZLES
AT
HEERAMANDI
PROMOTIONS
Adding
to
her
outfit,
Sonakshi
chose
classic
silver
jhumkas
and
a
kada,
enhancing
the
elegant
vibe
of
her
ensemble.
The
silver
details
not
only
added
a
touch
of
glamour
but
also
complemented
the
richness
of
her
attire.
Her
beauty
was
amplified
by
her
soft,
flowing
curls
and
a
makeup
palette
that
highlighted
her
features.
Sonakshi
completed
her
look
with
nude
lipstick,
and
her
eyes
were
beautifully
framed
with
mascara
and
eyeliner,
adding
a
romantic
flair
to
her
appearance.
Sonakshi's
choice
of
the
Anushka
Khanna
outfit
not
only
captivated
the
audience
but
also
set
a
new
standard
for
red
carpet
glamour.
Her
appearance
offers
a
glimpse
into
the
luxurious
ambiance
of
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar,
enhancing
the
excitement
for
the
film's
release.
Through
her
style,
Sonakshi
continues
to
be
a
symbol
of
elegance
and
grace
in
Bollywood.
The
buzz
around
"Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar"
is
growing,
and
Sonakshi
Sinha's
appearance
has
given
fans
a
sneak
peek
into
the
lavish
world
Bhansali
is
creating.
Set
to
release
in
May,
the
series
boasts
of
a
stellar
cast
including
Manisha
Koirala,
Richa
Chadha,
and
Sanjeeda
Shaikh.
Sonakshi's
captivating
look
at
the
promotional
event
has
certainly
set
high
expectations
for
her
role
and
the
series
overall.