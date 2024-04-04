Sonam Kapoor Channels Inner Fashionista With Unisex Blazer From Husband's Brand, Bhaane, Know Its Price

Sonam
Kapoor
has
been
our
one
stop
Bollywood
celebrity
when
we
need
to
feed
our
inner
fashionista
with
her
unconventional
yet
classy
sartorial
pick.
It's
not
that
the
actress
has
mesmerized
people
only
in
the
Indian
subcontinent,
but
she
has
managed
to
turn
heads
at
the
international
red
carpets
as
well.
Sonam
Kapoor
Wears
Blazer
From
Husband's
Brand
Bhaane
Sonam
doesn't
leave
a
chance
to
promote
her
husband,
Anand
S
Ahuja's
brand,
Bhaane,
because
why
not?
The
brand
offers
a
range
of
versatile
clothing
options
which
don't
compromise
on
style.
The
actress
was
spotted
with
her
husband
wearing
a
casual
outfit
featuring
a
pair
of
baggy
blue
jeans
that
are
currently
on
trend.
She
has
teamed
up
her
bottom
wear
with
a
solid
black
crop
top
that
flaunted
her
bare
midriff.
The
mother
of
one
completed
her
minimalist
outfit
by
layering
a
blazer
from
Bhaane.
The
blazer
features
relaxed
fit
sleeves
with
two
oversized
pockets
that
added
another
dimension
to
the
attire.
However,
the
most
eye-catching
part
of
the
cotton
blazer
is
the
signature
garland
motif
which
celebrates
Indian
culture.
Sonam
wore
it
with
open
front
buttons
and
flaunted
the
casual
self.
Now,
if
you
are
wondering
where
to
get
the
exact
piece
to
wear
it
on
your
next
outing
with
friends.
Let
me
tell
you,
you
can
find
the
Bose
blazer
at
the
official
Bhaane
site
and
it
is
priced
at
INR
14,000.
This
tailored
piece
is
perfect
for
casual
outings
both
for
men
and
women.
Complete
Breakdown
of
Sonam
Kapoor's
Look
Sonam
kept
her
look
minimal
and
chose
to
wear
fine
jewelries
like
drop
earrings
and
finger
rings.
She
completed
her
accessories
game
with
a
pair
of
black
sandals
flaunting
her
black
manicure.
With
open
hair
and
middle
partition,
Sonam
looked
casually
ethereal.
Her
makeup
was
also
on
point
featuring
nude
lipstick,
defined
eyebrows,
mascara
laden
lashes
and
beaming
highlighter.