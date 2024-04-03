Sonam Kapoor Opts For A Boxy Dress From Richard Quinn, Netizens Question Her Fashion Sense

Sonam
Kapoor
is
often
known
as
the
fashionista
of
Bollywood,
and
to
be
honest,
she
has
proven
the
same
time
and
again.
With
her
extravagant
sartorial
picks,
she
makes
headlines
quite
often.
Not
only
just
that,
but
she
has
also
graced
prestigious
international
red
carpets,
where
critics
lauded
her
fashion
taste.
Complete
Breakdown
of
Sonam
Kapoor's
Look
in
Richard
Quinn
Recently
Sonam
Kapoor
attended
an
event
wearing
a
boxy
dress
from
Richard
Quinn.
The
actress
wore
a
black
straight
fit
boxy
dress
having
three
quarter
sleeves
and
polka
dots
all
over
the
body.
The
dress
also
featured
elaborated
white
floral
motifs
along
with
a
hint
of
green
leaves.
She
teamed
the
dress
with
a
pair
of
black
stilettos
from
Manolo
Blahnik.
Adding
a
sharp
edge
to
the
look,
she
carried
a
black
mini
tote
bag
from
Dior.
For
accessories,
she
kept
it
minimal
and
wore
a
pair
of
studded
earrings
and
finger
rings.
Styled
by
her
own
sister,
Rhea
Kapoor,
Sonam
opted
for
sleek
hairdo
with
a
middle
partition
and
could
be
seen
pairing
up
a
black
bow
to
the
bun
to
break
the
monotony.
Lastly,
Namrata
Soni,
celebrated
Bollywood
makeup
artist,
chose
a
minimal
glam
with
sharp
winged
eyeliner
and
tinted
lips
with
loads
of
lip
gloss.
Her
defined
eyebrows
and
contoured
cheeks
also
need
special
mention.
Netizens
seemed
to
have
not
been
flattered
by
Sonam's
recent
look!
Some
of
them
trolled
the
actress
and
even
questioned
her
fashion
sense.
One
wrote
in
the
comment,
"The
dress
looks
hideous," another
wrote,
"I'm
sorry
but
that
dress
is
a
no."
One
user
commented,
"It
might
be
fashionable
dress
but
lookwise
it's
0/10."
Sonam
wore
the
dress
to
attend
the
launch
of
the
book
Jungle
Jugalbandi
which
tells
the
importance
of
music
in
children's
lives.
She
has
also
shared
how
her
son,
Vayu,
is
fond
of
good
music.
"My
son,
he
is
very
musically
inclined,
and
this
part
of
him
is
something
I
want
to
encourage,
and
these
two
do
it
beautifully.
It
is
wonderful
what
both
of
you
are
doing,
it
is
something
that
I
grew
up
with,
I
did
classic
dance,
but
not
the
classical
music.
I
am
so
glad
that
I
get
to
share
this
part
of
my
childhood
with
my
son
because
of
both
of
you."
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 19:29 [IST]