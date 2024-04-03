Sonam Kapoor Opts For A Boxy Dress From Richard Quinn, Netizens Question Her Fashion Sense

Sonam Kapoor is often known as the fashionista of Bollywood, and to be honest, she has proven the same time and again. With her extravagant sartorial picks, she makes headlines quite often. Not only just that, but she has also graced prestigious international red carpets, where critics lauded her fashion taste.

Complete Breakdown of Sonam Kapoor's Look in Richard Quinn

Recently Sonam Kapoor attended an event wearing a boxy dress from Richard Quinn. The actress wore a black straight fit boxy dress having three quarter sleeves and polka dots all over the body. The dress also featured elaborated white floral motifs along with a hint of green leaves.

She teamed the dress with a pair of black stilettos from Manolo Blahnik. Adding a sharp edge to the look, she carried a black mini tote bag from Dior. For accessories, she kept it minimal and wore a pair of studded earrings and finger rings. Styled by her own sister, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam opted for sleek hairdo with a middle partition and could be seen pairing up a black bow to the bun to break the monotony.

Lastly, Namrata Soni, celebrated Bollywood makeup artist, chose a minimal glam with sharp winged eyeliner and tinted lips with loads of lip gloss. Her defined eyebrows and contoured cheeks also need special mention.

Netizens Reaction To Sonam Kapoor's Recent Look

Netizens seemed to have not been flattered by Sonam's recent look! Some of them trolled the actress and even questioned her fashion sense. One wrote in the comment, "The dress looks hideous," another wrote, "I'm sorry but that dress is a no." One user commented, "It might be fashionable dress but lookwise it's 0/10."

Sonam wore the dress to attend the launch of the book Jungle Jugalbandi which tells the importance of music in children's lives. She has also shared how her son, Vayu, is fond of good music. "My son, he is very musically inclined, and this part of him is something I want to encourage, and these two do it beautifully. It is wonderful what both of you are doing, it is something that I grew up with, I did classic dance, but not the classical music. I am so glad that I get to share this part of my childhood with my son because of both of you."