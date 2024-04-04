PRICE REVEALED: Suhana Khan Is Summer-Ready In THIS Affordable Floral-Printed Midi Dress

Suhana
Khan
Floral
Midi-Dress
Price:
Suhana
Khan,
one
of
the
most
loved
gen-Z
divas,
often
makes
headlines
with
her
aesthetic
fashion
sense.
The
23-year-old
recently
posted
pictures
of
her
in
a
pretty
floral-printed
dress,
making
us
go
gaga
over
her
simple
and
affordable
summer-ready
look.
Suhana
Khan
Stuns
In
A
Floral
Midi
Dress:
Suhana,
who
made
her
acting
debut
in
Zoya
Akhtar's
The
Archies,
dished
out
summer
vibes
in
a
beautiful
floral
printed
midi-dress
from
the
clothing
brand
called
Goulash.
The
pretty
dress
comes
with
a
deep
sweetheart
neckline
featuring
ruffle
detailing.
The
summer-dress
accentuates
the
curves
of
the
dive.
The
ensemble
is
covered
with
floral
prints
in
the
hues
of
pink,
green
and
purple.
Suhana's
dress
is
perfect
for
a
summer
brunch.
Well,
it's
super-affordable
too.
You
can
add
it
to
your
summer/spring
wardrobe
as
well.
The
floral
dress
reportedly
comes
with
a
price
tag
of
Rs
2,464!
Super-affordable,
isn't
it?
Suhana
looks
effortlessly
elegant
as
she
opted
for
minimal
accessories
with
simple
gold
earrings.
Keeping
her
straight
luscious
locks
open,
she
flaunted
her
natural
glow.
As
for
her
makeup,
she
opted
for
a
dewy
base,
natural
eyebrows,
brown
eyeshadow,
mascara-laden
lashes,
contoured
cheeks
with
a
pinch
of
blush
and
pink
glossy
lips.
Suhana's
bff
Ananya
Panday
took
to
the
comment
section
and
heaped
praises
on
her.
The
Kho
Gaye
Hum
Kahan
star
also
asked
her
to
post
the
reel
sot
in
that
same
dress.
To
which,
Suhana
replied
that
she
was
feeling
shy.
On
the
work
front,
The
Archies
star
will
next
be
seen
in
Sujoy
Ghosh's
upcoming
directorial
titled
-
King.
She
will
be
sharing
the
screen
space
with
her
father
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
as
per
reports.
The
shooting
for
the
highly-anticipated
project
is
expected
to
start
in
May.