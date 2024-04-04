English Edition
PRICE REVEALED: Suhana Khan Is Summer-Ready In THIS Affordable Floral-Printed Midi Dress

Suhana Khan Floral Midi-Dress Price: Suhana Khan, one of the most loved gen-Z divas, often makes headlines with her aesthetic fashion sense. The 23-year-old recently posted pictures of her in a pretty floral-printed dress, making us go gaga over her simple and affordable summer-ready look.

Suhana Khan Stuns In A Floral Midi Dress:

Suhana, who made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, dished out summer vibes in a beautiful floral printed midi-dress from the clothing brand called Goulash. The pretty dress comes with a deep sweetheart neckline featuring ruffle detailing. The summer-dress accentuates the curves of the dive. The ensemble is covered with floral prints in the hues of pink, green and purple.

Suhana's dress is perfect for a summer brunch. Well, it's super-affordable too. You can add it to your summer/spring wardrobe as well. The floral dress reportedly comes with a price tag of Rs 2,464! Super-affordable, isn't it?

Suhana looks effortlessly elegant as she opted for minimal accessories with simple gold earrings. Keeping her straight luscious locks open, she flaunted her natural glow. As for her makeup, she opted for a dewy base, natural eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks with a pinch of blush and pink glossy lips.

Suhana's bff Ananya Panday took to the comment section and heaped praises on her. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star also asked her to post the reel sot in that same dress. To which, Suhana replied that she was feeling shy.

On the work front, The Archies star will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming directorial titled - King. She will be sharing the screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan, as per reports. The shooting for the highly-anticipated project is expected to start in May.

Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 17:08 [IST]
